Global Peace Foundation and UNA-USA celebrate Holi at the Beach

LONG BEACH, CA: Global Peace Foundation, Inc (GPF), with the support of UNA-USA, VHPA-LA, and many local organizations celebrated Holi at Junipero Beach in Long Beach. The event was organized by Dr. Manorama Gupta – President of GPF with the help and coordination of Radhika Patel, Yatri Shukla and Nila Parikh. Approximately 80- 90 people took part in the celebration.

Holi festival was combined with Beach Cleaning and Pot-Luck picnic for the participants. From toddlers to seniors all attendees were elated to be part of the festivities and enjoyed the food. Participants prepared food items that they specialized in to showcase their cooking skills. Pizza was served for kids as well as for adults who wanted to have a bite.

The participants spent a good amount of time picking up trash, plastic items, and many other items deemed dangerous to marine life. Kids especially loved helping clean the beach while enjoying the sea-front view. Recreation and Park Department of the City of Long Beach provided free gloves, Garbage bags, and free parking at the beach for all attendees.

A representative from Long Beach Mayor Robert Gracia’s office and Willian Moses Summerville – a candidate running for US Congress from the Long Beach district graced the occasion and interacted with the GPF members.

After enjoying beach cleaning and food, it was time to celebrate “Holi ka rang, sabke sang”. Dry colors of many shades were distributed to members. Everyone enjoyed coloring each other’s face and had fun doing so. Holi is the day when no one minds having someone throw color on them or rub their cheeks or forehead with shiny colors. It was a fun time that was enjoyed by one and all.

