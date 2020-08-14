India Post News Paper

Global prayer meet for Sushant on Independence Day

Global prayer meet for Sushant on Independence Day
August 14
14:25 2020
MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has requested people to come together and collectively pray for the late actor on Independence Day.

Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant, Shweta took to Instagram on Friday and informed everyone about the “global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation”.

“It has been 2 months you left us bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant,” Shweta wrote.

Along with it, she shared a poster with information about the prayer meet for Sushant, who died on June 14.

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also asked people to participate in the global prayer meet. “It’s already 2 months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are. Everyone please join tomorrow (15th August) at 10 a.m. and pray for our beloved Sushant,” Ankita wrote on Instagram.

Several Bollywood stars including Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Zareen Khan have also joined Sushant’s family members in their campaign seeking a CBI probe into the actor’s untimely demise.

