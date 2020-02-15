Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Global security conversations should hear India’s views: Jaishankar says in Germany

Global security conversations should hear India’s views: Jaishankar says in Germany
February 15
11:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUNICH: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that global security conversations should hear the views of India as he arrived here in Germany for the prestigious Munich Security Conference.

Jaishankar, who is here for the conference, is expected to outline India’s views on several issues of global concern and meet the world leaders attending the meet.

On Friday, he met US’ Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) ahead of the meet.

“Delighted to receive Ambassador Kelly Craft @USAmbUN. Working closely on global issues is an integral part of our strategic partnership with the US,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“Began Munich Security Conference by meeting Chairman @MunSecConf @ischinger. Important that global security conversations should hear the views of India. Look forward to an interesting two days #MSC2020,” the minister said.

Jaishankar also met David Zalkaliani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and Defence Minister of Portugal Joao Cravinho.

Jaishankar had “good conversation” with his Georgian counterpart and discussed greater cooperation in business, education and connectivity.

His meeting with the Defence Minister of Portugal came in the backdrop of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s visit to India.

“Appreciate Portugal’s strong support for expanding India-EU ties,” he said.

The minister also met his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius and had “warm conversation” with him.

“Much unrealised potential in our ties. Have accepted his invitation to visit Vilnius,” Jaishankar said in another tweet.

The MSC, being held here from February 14-16, is the world’s leading forum for debate on international security policy. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Trump says it's honour that FB ranked him no. 1 and PM Modi no. 2 - https://t.co/we1W6YoLu5 Get your news featured… https://t.co/yv1OgLeL4L
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2020, 5:36 am

Global security conversations should hear India's views: Jaishankar says in Germany - https://t.co/OnjQjC9YOQ Get… https://t.co/wLAheXwrxZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2020, 5:35 am

Trump's India visit will be delightful spectacle, utterly successful: Experts - https://t.co/eRjv4fMQH2 Get your n… https://t.co/LjP0kBRnTH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2020, 5:34 am

Facebook cancels Global Marketing Summit over Coronavirus fears - https://t.co/TLjSfAr9MK Get your news featured u… https://t.co/wP0UUFAG1y
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2020, 5:32 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.