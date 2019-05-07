GNA University organizes hospitality, tourism conferencer

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA: GNA University organized the Second International Conference on Hospitality and Tourism (ICOHOST 2019) in association with Indian Tourism and Hospitality Congress (ITHC) with the theme of “Advancements in Hospitality and Tourism Industry: A Way Ahead at the University Campus”.

A varsity release said that international speakers, industry and academia experts, delegates and research scholars from more than five countries participated in the one-day conference.

S.P. Bansal, Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, was the chief guest, while P.S. Siwach, Vice Chancellor of Indus University and Chef Manjit Gill, President of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), were guests of honor.

Sandeep Kulshrestha, Director-IITTM of all centres in India (an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism), Deepak Raj Gupta, Senior Professor in Jammu University, Chef Sudhir Sibal, Chef Ajay Sood, and Chef Gunjan Goela were main speakers at this conference.

Dr. V. K Rattan, Vice Chancellor of GNA University welcomed the august gathering.

S. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Pro Chancellor of GNA University, welcomed and conveyed thanks to all dignitaries and released the e-Journal of the conference.

Bansal spoke on government policies, entrepreneurial support by venture capitalists for start-ups and shared many case studies to motivate students to become an entrepreneur.

The keynote address was given by Chef Parvinder S. Bali, Corporate Chef, Learning and Development, OCLD. He stressed on automated sensors, biometric systems, food library and advancements in food and beverage service used in star hotels.

International guest speaker Naira Mkrtchyan, Senior Expert at PR & AMP Information Centre, shared the tourism policies and advancements of various countries.

In total, 118 abstracts were received and 72 research papers were presented in four technical sessions at the conference, while 61 papers were published in the UGC-approved journal.

Comments

comments