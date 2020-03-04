Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Indian film ‘Tryst With Destiny’ to have world premiere at Tribeca MUMBAI: Indian filmmaker Prashant Nair’s anthology feature “Tryst With Destiny” will have its world premiere at the upcoming edition of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Set in...
  • COVID-19 slower than flu but more dangerous: WHO NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has observed that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads less efficiently than influenza or flu virus. However, the WHO also noted that the illness...
  • Facebook appoints new India communications head NEW DELHI: Facebook on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Cisco executive Bipasha Chakrabarti as its new communications head to lead the social media giant’s growing corporate communications and public...
  • Chris Pratt: I hate Tom Holland LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt feels his “Onward” co-star Tom Holland is “dashing, charming and handsome”, and has come to the conclusion that he hates him. “I really can’t say...
  • Iraq reports first death from COVID-19 BAGHDAD: A 70-year-old man who was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Iraqi province of Sulaimaniyah has died, a health official said. It is the first death...
  • Go Air launches Bengaluru-Colombo flight BENGALURU: Budget carrier Go Air here on Tuesday announced the direct Bengaluru-Colombo flight, its first to an international destination this year. “We will operate a direct flight to Colombo from...
  • First scam-hit company of Nirav Modi ordered to be liquidated QUAID NAJMI MUMBAI: Virtually spelling doom for various Indian public sector banks, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s group company, Firestar...
  • 25 positive cases of coronavirus in India: Health Minister NEW DELHI: There are at least 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in India at present, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Wednesday during a press conference here. “There are...
  • Sensex slumps 700 points on coronavirus fears MUMBAI: The Indian equity indices slumped on Wednesday afternoon with the BSE Sensex trading over 700 points lower, on persistent fears of coronavirus turning into a pandemic, along with increasing...
  • COVID-19: World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aid WASHINGTON: The World Bank has committed $12 billion in aid for developing countries grappling with the spread of the coronavirus. The emergency package includes low-cost loans, grants and technical assistance. The...
  

Go Air launches Bengaluru-Colombo flight

Go Air launches Bengaluru-Colombo flight
March 04
14:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: Budget carrier Go Air here on Tuesday announced the direct Bengaluru-Colombo flight, its first to an international destination this year.

“We will operate a direct flight to Colombo from Bengaluru, four days a week with effect from March 20 on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday,” the Mumbai-based airline said.

Marking the airline’s maiden flight to the Sri Lankan capital, Go Air pegged the return fare at Rs 9,934. It will raise the number of destinations served by Go Air to 48.

“Our entry into Sri Lanka is in line with the growth strategy that we adopted since 2018 for international markets. India and Sri Lanka share a close relationship that goes beyond 2,500 years,” said Go Air Managing Director Jeh Wadia.

The flight G8-47 will depart Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 8.05 p.m. and reach the Bandarnaike International Airport in Colombo at 9.55 p.m (local time). The return flight G8-48 will start from Colombo at 11.00 p.m. (local time) to arrive here at 12.30 a.m IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Taliban honor US Peace deal?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian film 'Tryst With Destiny' to have ... - https://t.co/b13IhVbneF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/DC7nKvnHVI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 4, 2020, 10:19 am

RT @PTI_News: Launch of GISAT-1 scheduled for Thursday postponed due to technical reasons; revised date will be informed in due course: ISRO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 4, 2020, 10:15 am

COVID-19 slower than flu but more dangerous: #WHO - https://t.co/CBAFBeL2k4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/8L4gMIFgWY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 4, 2020, 10:14 am

#Facebook appoints new India communications head - https://t.co/XKcCx1TTSC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Tu5mJWk8kq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 4, 2020, 10:06 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Indian film ‘Tryst With Destiny’ to have world premiere at Tribeca MUMBAI: Indian filmmaker Prashant Nair’s anthology feature “Tryst With Destiny” will have its world premiere at the upcoming edition of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Set in...
  • COVID-19 slower than flu but more dangerous: WHO NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has observed that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads less efficiently than influenza or flu virus. However, the WHO also noted that the illness...
  • Facebook appoints new India communications head NEW DELHI: Facebook on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Cisco executive Bipasha Chakrabarti as its new communications head to lead the social media giant’s growing corporate communications and public...
  • Chris Pratt: I hate Tom Holland LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt feels his “Onward” co-star Tom Holland is “dashing, charming and handsome”, and has come to the conclusion that he hates him. “I really can’t say...
  • Iraq reports first death from COVID-19 BAGHDAD: A 70-year-old man who was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Iraqi province of Sulaimaniyah has died, a health official said. It is the first death...
  • Go Air launches Bengaluru-Colombo flight BENGALURU: Budget carrier Go Air here on Tuesday announced the direct Bengaluru-Colombo flight, its first to an international destination this year. “We will operate a direct flight to Colombo from...
  • First scam-hit company of Nirav Modi ordered to be liquidated QUAID NAJMI MUMBAI: Virtually spelling doom for various Indian public sector banks, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s group company, Firestar...
  • 25 positive cases of coronavirus in India: Health Minister NEW DELHI: There are at least 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in India at present, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Wednesday during a press conference here. “There are...
  • Sensex slumps 700 points on coronavirus fears MUMBAI: The Indian equity indices slumped on Wednesday afternoon with the BSE Sensex trading over 700 points lower, on persistent fears of coronavirus turning into a pandemic, along with increasing...
  • COVID-19: World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aid WASHINGTON: The World Bank has committed $12 billion in aid for developing countries grappling with the spread of the coronavirus. The emergency package includes low-cost loans, grants and technical assistance. The...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.