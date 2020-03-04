Go Air launches Bengaluru-Colombo flight

BENGALURU: Budget carrier Go Air here on Tuesday announced the direct Bengaluru-Colombo flight, its first to an international destination this year.

“We will operate a direct flight to Colombo from Bengaluru, four days a week with effect from March 20 on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday,” the Mumbai-based airline said.

Marking the airline’s maiden flight to the Sri Lankan capital, Go Air pegged the return fare at Rs 9,934. It will raise the number of destinations served by Go Air to 48.

“Our entry into Sri Lanka is in line with the growth strategy that we adopted since 2018 for international markets. India and Sri Lanka share a close relationship that goes beyond 2,500 years,” said Go Air Managing Director Jeh Wadia.

The flight G8-47 will depart Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 8.05 p.m. and reach the Bandarnaike International Airport in Colombo at 9.55 p.m (local time). The return flight G8-48 will start from Colombo at 11.00 p.m. (local time) to arrive here at 12.30 a.m IANS

