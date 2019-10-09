Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Goa replaces traditional ‘100’ dial with new ‘112’

Goa replaces traditional ‘100’ dial with new ‘112’
October 09
14:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: The Goa government on Wednesday launched ‘112’ as the new integrated emergency number for police, fire and medical emergencies replacing the traditional dial number ‘100’.

After the launch, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the response time of agencies concerned to any emergency will come down drastically, which will effectively bring down the prevalence of crime.

“In the first phase, the dial ‘112’ service will cover only the police department. Fire and medical services would be brought under the new dial number in the second phase. The service has been launched with the help of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.

Sawant said two centres at Panaji and Margao have been established as a part of the new integrated service.

“At present, ten vehicles each in North Goa and South districts are connected to the new platform. A number of vehicles would be increased in coming days,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Goa replaces traditional '#100' dial with new '#112' India Post - https://t.co/n7CBvp9L03 Get your news featured u… https://t.co/LhQO6y9Yqt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:10 am

'My Next Guest With David Letterman And ... I ... - https://t.co/tLsxqftu6F Get your news featured use… https://t.co/RwQWBJEEyJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:04 am

Oldest #Tigress in #Bhopal's Van Vihar national park dies India Post - https://t.co/wNaBHw75BI Get your news featu… https://t.co/26YyD3aY2a
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:01 am

At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in #Afghanistan: ... - https://t.co/MWMrnHqu1b Get your news feature… https://t.co/AecMPaSghr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 8:57 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.