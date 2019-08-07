Something went wrong with the connection!

‘God help Indian cricket’, says Ganguly, Harbhajan on conflict of interest notice to Dravid

August 07
11:28 2019
NEW DELHI: “God help Indian cricket,” said Sourav Ganguly, expressing his displeasure after Rahul Dravid was issued a notice from the BCCI’s ethics officer on conflict of interest allegations against the legend. Ganguly was backed by off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who excelled under his captaincy.

The BCCI ethics officer, Justice (Retd) DK Jain, issued the notice to Dravid on conflict of interest allegations made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta.
“New fashion in Indian cricket …..conflict of interest…Best way to remain in news …god help Indian cricket ……Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer,” Ganguly wrote on his twitter handle.

Supporting his former captain, Harbhajan said, “Really ?? Don’t know where it’s heading to.. u can’t get a better person than him for Indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket needs their services for betterment.. yes god save Indian cricket.”

Dravid has been given two weeks to reply on the allegations levelled against him.
According to Gupta, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) director and vice-president of India Cements Group, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Gupta had earlier filed a similar conflict of interest complaints against former cricketers VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar for their roles as Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members and mentors of IPL franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Tendulkar and Laxman made lengthy depositions before Jain on their case and denied having any conflict while offering to step down from CAC if proved otherwise.
Ganguly has also been at the receiving end of the conflict of interest notices for being the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president as well as the mentor for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.
Ganguly, too, said there is no conflict of interest in his roles as alleged by three cricket fans. PTI

