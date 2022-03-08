India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘God of War’ TV series adaptation eyed by Prime Video

‘God of War’ TV series adaptation eyed by Prime Video
March 08
10:24 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: PlayStation’s flagship action-adventure franchise ‘God of War’ is heading to television as Prime Video is in negotiations for a live-action TV series based on the hugely popular ancient mythology-themed game, sources said.

According to deadline.com, the series adaptation comes from The Expanse creators/executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and ‘The Wheel of Time’ executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins as well as Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, which collaborate on all TV series based on PlayStation games.

This would mark the latest big deal for a TV series based on a popular video game title in a red-hot streaming marketplace for gaming IP.

Peacock just landed another SPT/PlayStation property, Twisted Metal, with a series order and Anthony Mackie starring. HBO has coming up the high-profile PlayStation game-based series ‘The Last of Us’, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Netflix has a Resident Evil TV series in the works, while Paramount+ is about to debut ‘Halo’.

Amazon Studios has been particularly aggressive in the arena. It has Killer Film’s upcoming TV series ‘Fallout’, starring Walton Goggins; it is developing a Mass Effect series adaptation; and just closed a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment to develop TV series based on gaming IP.

The ‘God of War’ franchise from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio spans a total of seven games across four PlayStation consoles. The action game series launched in 2005 on the PlayStation 2, with the first ‘God of War’.

At the centre is ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his perilous journey to exact revenge on the Ares, the Greek God of War, after killing his loved ones under the deity’s influence. After becoming the ruthless God of War himself, Kratos finds himself constantly looking for a chance to change his fate.

An eighth ‘God of War’ installment, ‘God of War: Ragnorok’, is in the works for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and is set to drop this year.

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAmazon Prime VideobollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentGod of WarGod Of War NewsGod Of WrHollywoodKratoslive-action TV SeriesmoviesTV series
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.