God, please have mercy: Sports fraternity after Vizag gas leak tragedy

NEW DELHI: The Indian sports fraternity came in unison on Thursday to express grief for those who lost their lives after a chemical gas leakage took place at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Vizag gas leak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital,” tweeted Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. “Deeply shocked and disturbed to hear the news coming from Vizag. Praying for the safety of the people who are affected,” said Harmanpreet Kaur while expressing remorse for those killed in the incident.

At least 8 people, including a minor and two senior citizens, have lost their lives in the incident which took place in the wee hours of Thursday. Hundreds of people were rushed for treatment to hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in the eyes.

“A gas tragedy now??? Omg…The visuals are so disturbing. God!!! Please have mercy,” said India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. “Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected,” tweeted Hardik Pandya.

The sports fraternity also prayed for speedy recovery of those admitted in hospitals. “Heart breaking to see the visuals of Vizag gas leak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag,” said ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu.

“Very painful disaster…leading to loss of human life due to gas leakage in Vizag . Pray to almighty. God to give courage to the affected families,” said Saina Nehwal. “Disturbing to hear about the Vizag gas leak. Hope affected people recover soon and my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Stay safe Vizag!” said Kidambi Srikanth on Twitter.

The country, along with the entire world, is already battling the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected more than 52,000 people and claimed more than 1700 lives in India.

