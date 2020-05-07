Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

God, please have mercy: Sports fraternity after Vizag gas leak tragedy

God, please have mercy: Sports fraternity after Vizag gas leak tragedy
May 07
16:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian sports fraternity came in unison on Thursday to express grief for those who lost their lives after a chemical gas leakage took place at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Vizag gas leak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital,” tweeted Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. “Deeply shocked and disturbed to hear the news coming from Vizag. Praying for the safety of the people who are affected,” said Harmanpreet Kaur while expressing remorse for those killed in the incident.

At least 8 people, including a minor and two senior citizens, have lost their lives in the incident which took place in the wee hours of Thursday. Hundreds of people were rushed for treatment to hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in the eyes.

“A gas tragedy now??? Omg…The visuals are so disturbing. God!!! Please have mercy,” said India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. “Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected,” tweeted Hardik Pandya.

The sports fraternity also prayed for speedy recovery of those admitted in hospitals. “Heart breaking to see the visuals of Vizag gas leak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag,” said ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu.

“Very painful disaster…leading to loss of human life due to gas leakage in Vizag . Pray to almighty. God to give courage to the affected families,” said Saina Nehwal. “Disturbing to hear about the Vizag gas leak. Hope affected people recover soon and my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Stay safe Vizag!” said Kidambi Srikanth on Twitter.

The country, along with the entire world, is already battling the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected more than 52,000 people and claimed more than 1700 lives in India.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#RiteshTandon https://t.co/k63sdbaRQD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 7, 2020, 7:36 pm

RT @ANI: PM Narendra Modi had a phone call today with Charles Michel, President of the European Council. Two leaders discussed the situatio…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 7, 2020, 3:29 pm

RT @cgidubai: Together we stand.Indian Consulate officials Including CG [email protected], Ms Kanchan, Prasar Bharati Sr Correspondent, Consul…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 7, 2020, 11:13 am

#California minorities facing more health, economic risks - https://t.co/blkv6GDL8v Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lIqdpkriPB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 7, 2020, 11:09 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.