Golden temple lights up on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 01
10:25 2020
Amritsar (Punjab): On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 551st birth anniversary, Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was illuminated with elaborate lights and devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple.

Fireworks adorned the night sky around Harmandir Sahib on the occasion of Prakash Parv.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as ‘Prakash Parv’, is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar as Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism. The devotees were seen offering prayers and lit candles on the occasion today.

People also offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib and Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in the national capital amid the Covid-19 safety protoco

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev earlier today and wished citizens on the joyous occasion. (ANI)

