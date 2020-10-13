India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

GoM mulls strategy for COVID vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021

GoM mulls strategy for COVID vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021
October 13
14:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Group of ministers (GoM), headed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international scenario of SARS-CoV2 virus and strategies that are to be adopted for availability and distribution of vaccines in the coming days.

The 21st GoM meeting was held today, after over a month’s gap as the last meeting had taken place on August 30.
It was stated that hopefully by July 2021, 400 to 500 million doses of the vaccine will be made available for 20-25 crore people in India.

“Keeping a close pace with the potential availability of vaccine a plan of action on which sections are to be given priority has been discussed. Importantly, it would be monitored through a scientific approach,” Dr Harsh Vardhan told ANI about the strategy being discussed on vaccine distribution.

“For this, strategies that have been adopted by the world be it CDC, US are being studied continuously. Digital platforms are also being prepared for the same,” the Health Minister added.

The GoM was informed about stage by stage preparation of the vaccine (from cold chain equipment to nonvaccine equipment). “Approximately 200 vaccine candidates are being tried out globally. Around 151 candidates are at the pre-clinical trial phase and around 42 are at the clinical trial phase. Globally there are nine vaccine candidates who are at clinical trial phase II & III (slightly advance stages) among which three are from India,” said the Minister.

It is expected that vaccine in the country may be available from more than one source. Expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country.

Currently COVID-19 recovery rate in India is near 87 percent while the fatality rate is at 1.53 percent. More than one million samples are being tested daily for detecting the infection in the country in the 1,927 laboratories, including private and government.

Keeping the upcoming festive and winter season in mind, Vardhan further advised people by saying, “As winter and festive seasons are approaching the entire country should strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing mask, observing social distancing and maintaining respiratory hygiene”.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State (MoS) Home, Nityanand Rai, MoS Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, and expert teams for strategy formulation were among others were present in the meeting today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formed the GoM for keeping the rising COVID-19 pandemic threat in mind in February this year.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 today, as per the Union Health Ministry. This includes 8,38,729 active cases and 62,27,296 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,09,856 deaths. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    GoM mulls strategy for ... - https://t.co/d8mYjJzmLt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #GadgetCleaners #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #MobileScreenCOVID
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 8:59 am

    Trump tests negative for Covid-19: ... - https://t.co/rRNXGFklNs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccineWhiteHouse #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 5:26 am

    Imran squirms as FATF #Blacklist haunts #Pakistan - https://t.co/wNZ4uaTKUk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #FATFBlacklist #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 5:19 am

    Big B to lend voice to show on the #Buddha - https://t.co/F9ca6owzfJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AmitabhBachchan #BanarasHinduUniversity #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #GautamBuddha #Hollywood #Movies #Sarnath #SuperstarAmitabhBachchan
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 5:17 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.