Google Assistant driving mode to finally come to Android smartphones

October 21
11:27 2020
CALIFORNIA: Tech giant Google seems to have started rolling out Google Assistant’s Driving Mode on Android devices. The feature was first announced back in 2019 at the Google I/O event.

Mashable quoted XDA Developers as saying that the new driving mode feature on Android devices is going to act as a better replacement for all the auto apps available for Android smartphones. Links to the feature were first spotted two weeks ago, as part of a new navigation User Interface in the Google maps. The new settings page has also been discovered that confirms that this new UI is part of Google Assistant’s driving mode.

The report also shared screenshots that further prove that driving mode is being rolled out. If the user will check the ‘Google Assistant settings’ item in the ‘Navigation settings’ of Google Maps, he/she will see that it now has a description ‘manage driving mode.’

As reported by Mashable, earlier, the description was ‘Google Assistant settings.’ and it just led to the general settings page for Google Assistant. However, if the user clicks on this item now, they will see a new driving mode settings page for Google Assistant. Apart from that, the Google Assistant Driving Mode UI that Google demoed at I/O 2019 was different from what is being rolled out for users.

The report noted that this could be because Google is currently running A/B tests for the UI, or that Google perhaps changed the UI for the better given that it’s been a year since the announcement. (ANI)

