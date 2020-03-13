Something went wrong with the connection!

Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for COVID-19

March 13
10:50 2020
BENGALURU: A Google employee at its Bengaluru office has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the company has told all its employees to work from home. After Dell India and Mindtree, this is the third case where an employee of a tech giant has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country.

“We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and Google has asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Baengaluru office to work from home tomorrow (Friday),” said Google.

Earlier, one employee from software major Mindtree and Dell India each were tested positive following their returns from the US. India witnessed its first coronavirus death when Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state’s northern region died of COVID-19.

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 76 coronavirus cases so far. IANS

