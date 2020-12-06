Google Maps now lets anyone upload Street View photos with just a phone CALIFORNIA: Google has announced the launch of a new update that lets users create Street View photos using just a phone on Maps. With the new connected photos tool in...

Alia Bhatt shares her ‘special’ girl gang picture in latest post NEW DELHI: With COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions being eased, actor Alia Bhatt is chilling with her girlfriends – and their mothers too! The 27-year-old actor on Sunday took to Instagram...

Pfizer becomes first pharma company in India to seek emergency use nod for its Covid-19 vaccine NEW DELHI: Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the...

‘Creativity against COVID’ : 2,800 artists converge on single platform to create world record CHANDIGARH: Chhapai, a Chandigarh-based startup along with International Art and Imagination Forum (IAIF) created a world record by bringing together 2,800 artists from over 100 countries at an event —...

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday....

PM Modi pays tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the architect of the Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary which is observed as “Mahaparinirvana Diwas”....

Farmer protests enter Day 11, next round of talks with Government on Dec 9 NEW DELHI: The protest by farmers agitating against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its eleventh day on Sunday with demonstrations in Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in...

India records 36,011 new COVID-19 cases NEW DELHI: India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222,...

Despite India’s warning, Canadian PM once again comments on farmers’ protest OTTAWA: Despite India’s warning to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his earlier remarks on farmers’ protests, the PM has once again commented that he “will always stand up for...

Rise of domestic social media in Tibet amid growing Chinese suppression TAIWAN: Despite the attempts by the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to curb freedom of expression, right to information, association and religion in Tibet, there has been a rise in...

Farm laws will increase the income of farmers: MoS Agriculture NEW DELHI: As the fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmers are underway, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Saturday supported the new farm laws saying...

Vij took only 1st dose of double-dose Covid vax, says Health Ministry NEW DELHI: Just hours after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was administered a dose of Covaxin last month, confirmed he has developed Coronavirus symptoms, the Union Health Ministry on...

India’s foreign exchange reserves decline by $469 mn MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined $469 million during the week ended November 27. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $574.821 billion from...

We want to take tourism to Goa’s remote villages: CM Pramod Sawant NEW DELHI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says efforts are on to take tourism initiatives beyond the tried and tested 3-S formula of sun, sand and sea into remote villages...

Farmers in India have right to demonstrate peacefully: Guterres spokesperson United Nations: Farmers in India have the right to demonstrate peacefully and authorities should allow them, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. “We want to see people have...

Ind vs Aus: Rampaging India look to extend winning streak in T20Is SYDNEY: India have won each of their last nine completed T20Is- including two Super Overs and after winning the last game against Australia, they are looking forward to extending their...

Pompeo warns ‘unacceptably high level’ of violence in Afghanistan threatens peace talks WASHINGTON: The negotiations process between the Afghan government and the Taliban will fail if the high level of violence continues, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. On...

WHO says almost all COVID-19 cases develop immune response GENEVA: Almost 100 per cent of COVID-19 patients develop antibodies no matter the course of the disease, WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove said on Friday. “What we understand is 90 to...

US terminates five PRC-funded programmes disguised as “cultural exchanges” WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (local time) terminated five programmes that were disguised as “cultural exchanges,” with China as they are “fully funded and operated by the PRC government...