India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Google Maps now lets anyone upload Street View photos with just a phone

December 06
11:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CALIFORNIA: Google has announced the launch of a new update that lets users create Street View photos using just a phone on Maps.

With the new connected photos tool in the app, users can record a series of connected images as they move down a street or path.
These images are captured using ARCore, the same augmented reality technology the tech giant has used to produce experiences like ‘Live View’.

After users record images and publish them via the Street View app, Google will automatically rotate, position and create a series of connected photos. “We then place those connected images in the right place on Google Maps, so your new Street View can be found in the exact location where it was taken for others to see and explore,” explained a blog post form Google.

“Before this feature, you would typically need special 360-degree cameras to capture and publish Street View imagery,” it added. These pictures will help make Google Maps more accurate and up-to-date for everyone. (ANI)  

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Google Maps now lets anyone upload Street ... - https://t.co/yUCBkXZqXV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AndroidUpdates #GoogleMaps #GoogleStreetView #GoogleSTreetViewPhotos #GoogleUpdates #IOSUpdates #MapsGoogle #StreetView #StreetViewImagery #StreetViewPhotos
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 6:20 am

    Pfizer becomes first ... - https://t.co/FwlVGzMxxH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covaxin #CovaxinUpdates #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiasFirstIndigenousCoronavirusVaccine
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 6:13 am

    'Creativity against COVID' ... - https://t.co/8Nz42QZFgm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaVaccineIndia #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covaxin #CovaxinUpdates #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCOVIDVaccine
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 6:10 am

    UP becomes first state to conduct ... - https://t.co/PVn8F5lG1W Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 6:07 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.