Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Google News discontinues digital magazines as no readers

Google News discontinues digital magazines as no readers
January 04
10:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANCISCO: Realising that people are not even reading magazines like Rolling Stone or Conde Nast Traveller and newspapers online, Google has decided to discontinue ‘print replica’ PDFs of magazines on its Google News app.

The tech giant is sending emails to Google News users about full refunds that are being processed and there will be no new issues coming, reports Android Police.

The “print replica” magazines in Google News are the PDF versions of print editions that you could view on smartphones or desktop.

Readers could still visit a magazine’s website if they wish to read the e-version of the magazine, the report said on Friday.

“This notification is to inform you that we’re discontinuing print-replica magazines in Google News.

“Publishers can continue selling content on Google News in the form of paywalled RSS-based publications – it is only the support for the sale of discrete digital files that is changing,” read the Google email.

However, you’ll continue to have access to all issues you previously subscribed to in the Google News app, in the Following or Favorites tab, depending on your app version.

“To continue to read the latest articles, we encourage you to search for that publication in Google News, or visit the publication’s website,” said Google.

Google started providing magazine content in 2012 with the Play Magazines app.

The company later renamed it to Play Newsstand and merged it into Google News. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Trump says Soleimani responsible for terrorist plots in Delhi - https://t.co/BfahalmOLf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Uy86DWmYXi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:29 am

PM to set 5-year vision to push growth, #Investment - https://t.co/LtiK2j6MF4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/8yzK8LYoqA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:27 am

Australia PM cancels India trip over bushfire crisis - https://t.co/kNSWhajmf1 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/vyulgp0KB3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:25 am

Google News discontinues digital magazines as no readers - https://t.co/nbItwaZ7OB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uS95ntP2yI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:24 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.