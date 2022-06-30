India Post News Paper

Google Pixel 7 to support 4K selfie video sensors

June 30
10:28 2022
WASHINGTON: The Google Camera app for Pixel devices has started to roll out a new version 8.5. In its most recent ‘APK Insight’ report, Google has discovered some information regarding the Google Pixel 7.

According to GSM Arena, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will both employ new front-facing camera sensors that can shoot 4K video. The camera tags contained in the APK’s code ‘p21 front setup,’ which were previously exclusively marked on the Pixel 6 Pro, serve as a sign of this.
Although it is unknown at this time if the Google Pixel 7 pair will include the same 11.1MP sensor as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, 9to5Google is confident that both smartphones will be able to do front-facing 4K like the Pixel 6 Pro (the Pixel 6 cannot).

The code discovered ‘includes early preparations’ for the tablet, and there is a glimmer of evidence pointing to a single rear-facing camera on the as-yet-unannounced Pixel Tablet. Google Pixel Tablet is not anticipated to be released until sometime in 2019, it is only assumed that this Tablet will include a front-facing camera, but it is still too early to declare anything.

There have also been feature deletions for the Pixel Tablet. Many of the camera capabilities from the Pixel smartphones, including 4K recording at 60 frames per second, 4K recording (at all), Audio Zoom, Slow Motion, and Action Pan images, won’t be available on the Pixel Tablet, as reported by GSM Arena.

A comprehensive announcement of the Google Pixel Watch and the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which were first teased at Google I/O last month, is anticipated for this autumn. (ANI)

