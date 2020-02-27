Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Google to invest $10bn for offices, data centres in US

Google to invest $10bn for offices, data centres in US
February 27
11:14 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday announced that Google will invest more than $10 billion in offices and data centres across the Uss in 2020.

“Google currently has a presence in 26 states across the country and our new investments will be focused in 11 of them: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.

“These investments will create thousands of jobs – including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities,” Pichai said in a statement.

This effort builds on the momentum of the $13 billion investment in communities from South Carolina to Nevada that Google made in 2019. Combined with other R&D investments, Google’s parent company Alphabet was the largest investor in the US last year, according to a report from the Progressive Policy Institute.

Pichai said the company would also accelerate its work with businesses, governments, and community organisations to distribute the $1 billion it committed for Bay Area housing. “In the first six months of this commitment, we’ve helped to create more than 380 new affordable housing units in the Bay Area, including an investment in a development focused on affordable and inclusive housing for adults with disabilities. There’s more to come in 2020,” he said.

Pichai said that Google would continue its work nationally with local startups, entrepreneurs and small business owners to help Americans access new digital opportunities.

“Our growth is made possible only with the help of our local Googlers, partners and communities who have welcomed Google with open arms,” he added. IANS

