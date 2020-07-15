India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Google to invest Rs 33,737cr in Jio Platforms for 7.73% stake

Google to invest Rs 33,737cr in Jio Platforms for 7.73% stake
July 15
17:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: In a mega investment announcement, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for an equity stake of 7.73 per cent.

Google is investing at an equity valuation of Rs 4.36 lakh crore, said an RIL regulatory filing.
“Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, today signed binding agreements with Google International LLC pursuant to which Google would invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.73 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms Limited on a fully-diluted basis. Google is investing at an equity valuation of Rs 4.36 lakh crore,” it said.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of RIL, Ambani said that he looks forward to working with investors in Jio Platforms in a collaborative way.
Making another major announcement, the RIL Chairman said that Jio has designed a complete 5G solution and it will be available for trials as soon as spectrum is available.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Trump administration drops visa ... - https://t.co/r8H5INcAe9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/CShdoe6RQQ
    h J R

    - July 15, 2020, 11:51 am

    #Nepal witnesses anti-Pak protests ... - https://t.co/tuO7bzJSkZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/8Ttvg7o91U
    h J R

    - July 15, 2020, 11:48 am

    Now Muslim leaders slam Oli's Ayodhya ... - https://t.co/Gywalpbi7c Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CCPâ€¦ https://t.co/JcoplDl1AM
    h J R

    - July 15, 2020, 11:40 am

    #Google to invest Rs 33,737cr in Jio Platforms for 7.73% stake - https://t.co/0vqaYfj3O3 Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/ye5WAx6o4z
    h J R

    - July 15, 2020, 11:35 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.