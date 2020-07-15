Trump administration drops visa ban for online only students NEW YORK: In a victory for universities and foreign students, President Donald Trump’s administration has dropped its order to deny visa status to those taking only online cases because of...

Nepal witnesses anti-Pak protests for ‘atrocities’ on Hindus KATHMANDU/NEPAL: Rashtriya Ekta Samaj, a fringe outfit, on Tuesday held a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, accusing the Pakistan government of destroying Hindu and Buddhist temples in that...

Now Muslim leaders slam Oli’s Ayodhya statement LUCKNOW: After Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s statement on ‘real’ Ayodhya being in Nepal, drew flak from Hindu saints and related outfits, it is now the Muslims leaders who...

Google to invest Rs 33,737cr in Jio Platforms for 7.73% stake MUMBAI: In a mega investment announcement, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for an equity stake of...

Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh, meet soldiers NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing tension at borders with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting the eastern Ladakh region to interact with soldiers deployed in the hostile border...

Indian origin couple charged in US phone scam money laundering NEW YORK: An Indian origin couple have been charged with phone scam money laundering and arrested by federal officials, according to the Justice Department, while another man has been sentenced...

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in US WASHINGTON: A squirrel tested positive for bubonic plague in Colorado, prompting the US state to issue a health warning, the media reported. The squirrel infection was reported in the town...

18% GST applicable for alcohol based hand sanitisers: AAR NEW DELHI: Alcohol based hand sanitisers will attract 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a ruling by Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR). The ruling came in...

Pilot, Scindia careerist netas, not tied to ideology: Hariprasad NE DELHI: With Jyotiraditya Scindia parting ways with the Congress and Sachin Pilot ousted as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad has lashed out...

Results show Moderna COVID-19 vaccine safe NEW YORK: US-based pharmaceutical major Moderna’s experimental vaccine, mRNA-1273, designed to protect against Covid-19 virus, was generally well tolerated and prompted neutralising antibody activity in healthy adults, say researchers. According...

India records highest single-day spike of 29,429 cases NEW DELHI: India recorded the highest single-day spike of 29,429 coronavirus cases and 582 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,36,181 cases with a death total...

It’s raining resignations in Raj Cong after Pilot’s sacking JAIPUR: Soon after Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president, Rajasthan NSUI president Abhimanyu Poonia on Tuesday also tendered his resignation. Poonia said that around...

Facts don’t change, I made no request: Priyanka to Puri NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday refuted the claims of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri that she sought extension for stay at the government bungalow in...

‘Only one Ayodhya and it’s in India’: VHP hits back at Oli NEW DELHI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday hit back at Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli for his statement on Ayodhya, saying that there is only one Ayodhya...

Biden plan to reduce waiting time faced by Indians for work-based green cards NEW YORK: Former US Vice President Joe Biden, who is to be the Democratic Party candidate for president, has announced an immigration agenda that will end the country-wise green card...

US strengthening Indo-Pacific policies against Chinese threats: Pompeo NEW YORK: Accusing China of posing an “unprecedented threat” to the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared that the US was strengthening its policies there and dismissed...

India, China talk disengagement at Pangong Lake, Depsang NEW DELHI: India and China military delegates hold talks on Tuesday about disengagement and de-escalation of troops and materials at the borders in eastern Ladakh. Both the countries are locked...

GenNext leaders leaving party worrying sign for Congress NEW DELHI: After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot may be the next high-profile leader to leave the Congress unceremoniously at a time when the party is grappling to save its image...