Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Google to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome

Google to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome
January 15
11:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has announced to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome browser within the next two years. The tech giant in August last year announced a new initiative (known as Privacy Sandbox) to develop a set of open standards to fundamentally enhance privacy on the web.

“After initial dialogue with the web community, we are confident that with continued iteration and feedback, privacy-preserving and open-standard mechanisms like the Privacy Sandbox can sustain a healthy, ad-supported web in a way that will render third-party cookies obsolete,” the company said in a statement.

Google said once these approaches have addressed the needs of users, publishers, and advertisers, and it has developed the tools to mitigate workarounds, “it plans to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome”.

“Our intention is to do this within two years. But we cannot get there alone, and that’s why we need the ecosystem to engage on these proposals. We plan to start the first origin trials by the end of this year, starting with conversion measurement and following with personalization,” said Google.

Users today are demanding greater privacy — including transparency, choice and control over how their data is used. The web ecosystem needs to evolve to meet these increasing demands.

Chrome will also limit insecure cross-site tracking, starting in February, by treating cookies that don’t include a ‘SameSite’ label as first-party only, and require cookies labelled for third-party use to be accessed over HTTPS.

“We are looking to build a more trustworthy and sustainable web together, and to do that we need your continued engagement. We encourage you to give feedback on the web standards community proposals via GitHub and make sure they address your needs,” said Justin Schuh, Director, Chrome Engineering.

Chrome’s competitors like Mozilla’s Firefox, have taken on third-party cookies in a big way. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Delhi: India and Brazil should absolutely be at the United Nations Security Council (UN…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 15, 2020, 6:04 am

'#Sikhs to be counted as separate ethnic group in US census' - https://t.co/CVu828q2dK Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2kNTjyMTI4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 15, 2020, 5:56 am

Gurdwara defaced with swastika graffiti in US - https://t.co/6phcR1zena Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/BAKlVFunk6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 15, 2020, 5:53 am

We complement each other well: Warner on ... - https://t.co/KqaH1c87hp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/6FD9YIdM3v
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 15, 2020, 5:51 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.