Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Google to show virtual healthcare options in Search, Maps

Google to show virtual healthcare options in Search, Maps
April 11
10:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSISCO: With COVID-19 lockdown, many people are unable to seek medical advice and keeping this in mind, Google is introducing two new features in Search and Maps “over the coming week” that will make it easier for people to connect to virtual healthcare options.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, many healthcare providers are reducing or stopping in-person visits for a variety of patient needs, from the treatment of chronic conditions to mental health services to evaluating cough and cold symptoms.

Healthcare providers like hospitals, doctors, and mental health professionals in the US can now enter a virtual care offering in their Business Profile, so that people searching for their local provider, for instance, might see a “get online care” link on Search and Maps.

“Clicking this link will take people to that provider’s virtual care website where they can find more information, and in many cases, schedule a virtual healthcare visit with a provider,” Google said in a statement on Friday.

Health consultations over the phone or by video conference not only help alleviate strain on doctors’ offices and emergency rooms but are also recommended as an important way to protect patients and staff against COVID-19.

To help communicate changes that might affect someone’s visit, Google is automatically surfacing a link directly to health providers’ COVID-19 information page on Search and Maps. “We’ve assembled best practices on how healthcare providers can update their websites and provide COVID-19 information on Google My Business,” said Julie Black, Director of Product Management, Google Health.

Beginning as a pilot in the US, Google will also begin showing widely-available virtual care platforms directly on Search so people can more easily access virtual visits. People will be able to see widely-available virtual healthcare platforms directly on Search as well as the out-of-pocket cost for a visit.

Google Cloud is also supporting healthcare providers with technology infrastructure and solutions.

This includes helping doctors support patients remotely with HIPAA-compliant G Suite products (including using Google Meet for telehealth or virtual visits), deploying virtual agents to field questions related to COVID-19, and helping with capacity-planning and demand forecasting of key medical supplies to better manage their supply chains.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Google to show virtual #Healthcare options in Search, Maps - https://t.co/QqQMQfPaKb Get your news featured use… https://t.co/AEUpT07GiA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 11, 2020, 5:22 am

Sad demise of humanitarian Arvindbhai Thakkar - https://t.co/8B8rKS1Oqm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/oqLme7lLsF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:37 am

BAPS online Mahapuja: ... - https://t.co/issVC3te1N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/xS33FYvmdo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:34 am

BAPS Hindu Mandirs lit blue ... - https://t.co/KyQczgAdqQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/e1GGMV0A5L
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:32 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.