Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Google turns 21, marks birthday with special doodle

Google turns 21, marks birthday with special doodle
September 27
16:08 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Search giant Google turned 21 Friday and it celebrated the occasion with a special doodle that showed a 90s era desktop computer flashing its old logo on the screen. Google is a US-based multi-national technology bellwether that specialises in Internet-related services and products, which include an eponymous search engine, online advertising technologies and cloud computing. 

The colourful doodle, in sync with the company’s online vibe, depicted a desktop computer connected to a CPU and a huge printer, typical of those in the 1990s, and the logo displayed prominently on the screen of the monitor.

The image was shown printed over a postcard floating in a mix of colourful bubbles and stars, with the founding date ’98 9 27′ mentioned on the bottom right corner. The search page showed the typical Google logo on the top left corner with numerals ‘2’ and ‘1’ positioned in it, carrying candles on top, to make ’21’.

Google was founded September 27, 1998, by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students at Stanford University in California in the US. “It’s @Google’s 21st birthday! ‘We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol,’ wrote Sergey Brin & Larry Page, back then just 2 Stanford Ph.D. students making a very large scale search-engine (sic),” the company tweeted.

Google doodles which commemorate important events in history or celebrate iconic personalities of the past, are known for their vibrancy and inventiveness. “21 years ago, two Stanford Ph.D. students, Sergey Brin and Lawrence (Larry) Page, published a paper about launching a prototype of a ‘large-scale search engine’,” the search engine wrote on its official doodle page.

“We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines,” the students then wrote. “Today, Google operates all over the world in over 100 languages, answering trillions of search queries each year. The scale is large, to say the least. Happy 21st Birthday, Google!?,” the search engine further wrote.

The popular firm has its headquarters in Mountain View, California, nicknamed ‘the Googleplex’, and is one of the the Big Four technology companies, alongside Amazon, Apple and Facebook. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can FM’s booster shots revive the Indian Economy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.