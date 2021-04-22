IPL 2021: Dhoni knows what he’s doing, pleasure to play under him, says Faf MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Faf du Plessis has said that skipper MS Dhoni knows what he is doing in the middle and it is an absolute honour...

First Oxygen Express arrives at RINL-VSP in Visakhapatnam VISAKHAPATNAM: The first Oxygen Express arrived at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Vizag Steel Plant (RINL -VSP) in the early hours of Thursday to supply over 100 tonnes of Liquid Medical...

Google’s Live Captions feature coming to Chromebooks soon WASHINGTON: Tech giant Google is rolling out some new features for Chromebooks, including the company’s Live Captions feature that will be added to Chrome on most Chrome OS devices in...

US exit from Afghanistan likely to leave NATO’s Afghan employees at Taliban’s mercy KABUL: NATO’s in-country employees could be targeted by the Taliban after after foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan as they consider the alliance’s Afghan employees “traitors” working for occupying forces. A...

WB elections: Polling begins to decide fate of 306 candidates in 6th phase KOLKATA: Polling began on Thursday morning for the sixth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. “The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly....

IPL 2021: Three wins out of four has exceeded expectations, says CSK coach Fleming MUMBAI: After registering a thrilling 18-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said...

IAF Chief Bhadauria visits Rafale Conversion Training Center, Bordeaux- Merignac PARIS: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday who is on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of...

India reports the highest-ever single-day spike with 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases, 2,104 deaths NEW DELHI: More than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. As per...

Kausani, Uttarakhand: Spectacular 300 km-wide view of Himalayan peaks Kausani is a Himalayan village in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. It is located at an altitude of 1890 meters above sea level. This small and serene hill resort is...

Body or no body, your existence is always there Nisargadatta Maharaj During your entire lifetime, you do not have any permanent identity. Whatever you consider yourself to be changes from moment to moment. Nothing is constant. If you really...

Russia-US rapprochement? (Opinion) Asad Mirza The recent announcement by the White House sources that US President Joe Biden has proposed that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin hold a summit in a...

Modi visit to Bangladesh: A new turn to South Asia’s complex geopolitics Dr. Indu Saxena India and Bangladesh’s “360-degree partnership” could be a potent power diplomacy to change the South Asian security dynamics with economic boost by cornering the extremists and expansionists...

Canadian police bust international drug trafficking network, arrest 25 including Indo-Canadians OTTAWA: Canadian law enforcement agencies have arrested and charged over two dozen people, including Indo-Canadians, in Ontario in connection with transnational drug trafficking. Over 25 people have been arrested in...

Paytm Payments Bank expands lead as largest beneficiary bank for UPI payments NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) registered 46.9 crore Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in March, marking a month-on-month increase of 20.7 per cent to emerge as the largest...

FC Goa suffer first AFC Champions League defeat PANAJI: FC Goa was defeated for the very first time in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign as Iranian powerhouse Persepolis FC inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the Gaurs on...

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in George Floyd’s death WASHINGTON: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all charges in the murder trial of African-American George Floyd by a jury in the Hennepin County court....

Biden, Harris call to George Floyd’s family post Derek Chauvin conviction WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (local time) spoke to the family of George Floyd after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek...

COVID-19: PM Modi’s address to the nation was an empty talk, says Maken NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken has called Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation “an empty talk” and alleged that the Prime Minister chose to “relinquish...

PM Modi urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines on Ram Navami NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Ram Navami greetings and urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines saying that the message of Lord Ram is that people should...