Google’s new update brings VoLTE roaming support for Pixel devices

June 19
11:49 2022
WASHINGTON: American tech giant Google recently released the June 2022 software update for 10 Pixel smartphones, from 3a to 6 Pro, which bumped up the Android security patch level on them.

According to GSM Arena, this update also came with some new features and bug fixes, and Google has now revealed that it also enabled VoLTE roaming on these devices for the US and global carriers.
The US carriers will phase out 3G networks this year, meaning some devices that don’t have VoLTE or VoLTE roaming won’t be able to make voice calls, making it important for users in the States to upgrade to devices having VoLTE support.

This June 2022 update for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro ensures its users in the US won’t lose voice calling services if their carrier supports VoLTE roaming.

As per GSM Arena, Google has said that international customers roaming in the US with a device not having VoLTE roaming support will also “lose connectivity and/or voice calling capabilities while on affected carrier networks in the U.S.” (ANI)

 

Tags
Google PixelGoogle Pixel 3Google Pixel 4aGoogle Pixel 6 ProGoogle Pixel 6aGoogle Pixel AndoridGoogle Pixel NewsGoogle Pixel OnlineGoogle PixelPricesTechbiz
