GOPIO – New York Chapter celebrate Republic Day

NEW YORK: “My participation in the celebration of India’s Republic Day today is a testament to the value I place on the friendship United States has with India, including continued collaboration in all the possible sectors, while stating that the US -India strategic partnership, based on mutual values and commitment will continue under the new Biden – Harris administration,” observed Rep. Gregory Meeks last week

Ranking Democrat Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of House Foreign Relations Committee was the Chief Guest at the celebration of India’s 72nd Republic Day, organized by GOPIO New York. Referring to the COVID pandemic, Rep. Gregory Meeks said, “We stand together, shoulder to shoulder” in combating the virus and the impact it has on”. The virtual celebrations began with the virtual flag hoisting and with the singing of the Indian and American national anthems by Manik Malhotra and Mathy Pillai.

Beena Kothari, Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) -NY President Beena Kothari welcomed the participants from across the globe to the celebration. While serving as the emcee for the event, she said, “We are gathered here to celebrate the 72nd India’s Republic Day.”

Rep. Meeks of New York was introduced by Lal Motwani, Honorary Chairman of GOPIO-NY. Sharing his views with the audience, he said, “Meeks is a true friend of the Indian American community,”

Emphasizing the need to work together, Rep. Meeks said, diversity has given us the strength to support each other. He lauded the sacrifices of the front-line workers and the healthcare professionals in helping the community and the nation affected by the deadly COVID19 virus. He was “appreciative of the partnership of the leadership of the largest democracies in the world.” He praised the influence of Mahatma Gandhi and the power of nonviolence. Praising the contributions of Indian Americans, Rep. Meeks said, “I want to say to all today: You have made USA a better and peaceful place.”

Rep. Meeks pointed to the Bill passed with bipartisan support by the US House of Representatives, that would establish an exchange initiative between the USA and India to study the work and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. “Written by civil rights icon John Lewis, who died early this year, the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act authorizes the State Department, in cooperation with the Indian government, to establish an annual educational forum for scholars from both countries that focuses on the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.” This legislation honors the long-standing relationship between the USA and people of India and advance his teachings and establish a development foundation that would allow India and the US to work together to address pressing issues like climate change, education and public health,”

Delivering his inaugural address, Indian Consul General, Randhir Kumar Jaiswal, greeted the Diaspora in the United States as well as those around the world connected online to the event on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day celebration. Calling it an important occasion and a milestone for India and the people of Indian origin, he said, “This is a time when we reflect on the past and the present and ways to go forward.” Describing the current period as “difficult times,” he referred to the health and the economic challenges India and the world is facing today. He expressed hope that the arrival of the vaccination will help make a new beginning.

He also mentioned that “we look forward to collaborate with the new Biden administration” contributing to peace and stability around the world. Describing Congressman Meeks as a pillar of support, Ambassador Jaiswal said, “We continue to rely on your support as the Chair of the US Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs.”

NY State Senator Kevin Thomas was introduced by Dr. Thomas Abraham, as a friend and part of the Indian American community. Dr. Abraham conveyed Republic Day greetings from all GOPIO International officers including President Sunny Kulathakal from Bahrain, Executive VP Ishwar Ram Lutchman from South Africa, Vice President Ram Gandhi from the USA and all other International Coordinators from all over the world present at the Zoom celebrations.

In his address, Senator Thomas said that “India is not only an emerging power but today India contributes globally”. Pointing to the many seminaries between India and the USA he said, “We stand united for the progress of the world. As we move forward, let us remember the preamble, and make this our guiding principle.” He promised to introduce a resolution in the New York State Senate honoring India on Jan 26th.

NY State Representative Jenifer Rajkumar from the 28th District thanked GOPIO and the Indian American community for the inspiration she has had in her life, “I stand on your shoulders as GOPIO has played a great role in helping me get elected to the State Assembly”. Referring the “Samosa Caucus” formed in the State of New York with a record three Indian Americans elected to the state, she said, “We made history this year and I want to thank the community leaders who have made this possible.”

Leela and Asha Bahadkar, two children of age 5 and 7 from the community gave a beautiful rendition of VandeMataram song. Jyothi Gupta, Gautam Chopra and Kulbhooshan Sharma rendered their voices to some melodious patriotic Bollywood songs. Aparna Shreedar from Paris led the participants with a prayer song seeking God’s blessings in the year. Mayuri Pataliaia from India presented popular songs such as VandeMataram and Jai Ho with her beautiful voice. Pandit SN Charka, Director EW School of Dance presented two items, Mere Vatan My Country: Duet dance Performed by VishakiMiryapalli and Varsha Jegan and a group dance celebrating Rama’s returns from 14 years exile to Ayodhya to be crowned as King. The program ended with the last song sung by singer Pradip Parikh.

