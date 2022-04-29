Will not let Russia intimidate, says Biden after gas supplies cut off to two EU nations WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Friday Washington will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of sanctions. This comes after Russian energy giant Gazprom cut natural...

NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi for ‘spiritual journey’, hails PM Modi for reforming the holy city VARANASI: NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a ‘spiritual journey’...

Bhuvan Bam pumped to be making streaming debut MUMBAI: Comedian, writer, songwriter and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is all set for his new project which is going to be his digital streaming debut. He will be seen donning...

This year’s Amarnath Yatra will be a blockbuster event SRINAGAR: After two years of postponement, the Amarnathji Yatra is expected to be the party of the year in the lap of the Himalayas. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is anticipating...

Dubai food festival 2022 all set to tantalise taste buds NEW DELHI: The Dubai Food Festival (DFF), is back! Celebrating Dubai’s global gastronomy status, the 14-day, city-wide festival will showcase Dubai’s most exciting culinary offerings. In its ninth edition, this...

Govt agency expects Nepal’s economy to grow by 5.84% KATHMANDU: Nepal’s economy is projected to grow 5.84 per cent in the current 2021-22 fiscal year ending in mid-July, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said. Officials from the...

Ex-US envoy to Islamabad admits hiding travel gift from Pakistani-American NEW YORK: Richard Olson, a former US ambassador to Islamabad, has admitted before a federal court that he is guilty of not properly disclosing a travel gift he had received...

Heat wave sweeps across India NEW DELHI: With westerly winds coming from Pakistan, bringing all the heat and darting all the way till Odisha, resulted in a massive heat wave across India with 14 states...

Pak pilgrims in Medina heckle Ministers against Imran’s ouster ISLAMABAD: Several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti in Medina, Saudi Arabia, for ousting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the media reported. In a viral video,...

Did Urfi Jawed get caught shooting adult film? Find out what happened next NEW DELHI: Urfi Jawed, who often makes headlines for her bold sartorial choices, was recently seen in a viral video being caught red-handed by police while shooting for an adult...

IPL 2022: DC’s Rishabh Pant praises ‘finisher’ Rovman Powell for match-winning knock against KKR MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant praised ‘finisher’ Rovman Powell after he guided the team to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul and blistering knocks...

US: H5 influenza virus detected in Colorado man WASHINGTON: A case of H5 bird flu has been confirmed in a man in the US state of Colorado, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. This...

Seven held in Ayodhya for dropping objectionable items in Mosques AYODHYA: Seven people have been arrested by Ayodhya police on Thursday, all are accused of disturbing the peace and equanimity of the city by throwing objectionable posters and objects at...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed that he will be hosting a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering...

Silent temples, mosques on anvil in UP, nearly 11,000 loudspeakers removed LUCKNOW: Following the direction of the Uttar Pradesh government, nearly 11,000 loudspeakers have been removed from religious places till Wednesday evening. As per the data released by the government, a...

MTV Video Music Awards live on August 28 LOS ANGELES: Music channel MTV announced that the 2022 Video Music Awards will air live and around the world in more than 170 countries on August 28 from the Prudential...

India’s fresh COVID-19 cases breach 3000 mark NEW DELHI: India on Thursday witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,303 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry reported. There were...

FOG Founder, Dr. Romesh Japra honored at Indian Heritage Night celebrated by San Jose Sharks Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service SAN JOSE, CA: A unique Indian Heritage Night was celebrated by San Jose Sharks on Tuesday 19th April at the San Jose Sharks vs.Columbus...

Akshay Kumar calls on fans to suggest name for new film India Post News Service MUMBAI: International megastar Akshay Kumar has invited his fans around the world to suggest a title name for his upcoming movie alongside Radhika Madan. Akshay Kumar took...