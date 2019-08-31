Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Govt appoints 9 private sector experts as joint seccretaries

Govt appoints 9 private sector experts as joint seccretaries
August 31
11:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Union government Friday appointed nine private sector specialists in various fields as joint secretaries in various ministries under its lateral recruitment policy.
The appointments were cleared by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The nine joint secretaries from among the private sector experts have been appointed for a period of three years or till further orders, whichever is earlier, said a government notification.
They have been deputed to various ministries “in Level 14 of the pay matrix as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission”, said the notification, adding their appointments will be effective from the day they assume charges.

Those who were appointed are: Kakoli Ghosh (Ministry of Agriculture), Amber Dubey (Civil Aviation), Arun Goel (Commerce), Rajeev Saksena (Economic Affairs), Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (Environment, Forests).

Others are: Saurabh Mishra (Financial Services), Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale (New and Renewable Energy), Suman Prasad Singh (Road Transport and Highways) and Bhushan Kumar (Shipping).
The posts of joint secretaries are manned by officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFoS)) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others who are selected through a three-phased rigorous selection process undertaken by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievancers and Pension had invited applications for the posts of joint secretary-rank officers through “lateral entry” mode in June last year.
The lateral entry mode, which relates to the appointment of specialists from private sector in government organizations, is considered as an ambitious step of the Modi government to bring in fresh talent in bureaucracy. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.