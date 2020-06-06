India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Govt destroying economy, this is Demon 2.0: Rahul

Govt destroying economy, this is Demon 2.0: Rahul
June 06
15:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of destroying the country’s economy by not providing cash assistance to the people and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), terming it as demonetization 2.0.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said, “Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0.” Rahul, who is also an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad has been demanding cash aid to the needy and MSMEs, for the past several days.

He has also urged the government to provide Rs 7,500 cash assistance to the vulnerable sections for six months across the country.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India demands #China to remove its troops, structures from ... - https://t.co/UjkiGQDOz5 Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/kzfe8kzlJc
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:22 am

    'US playing into #China's hands by exiting international orgs' - https://t.co/ZRkHAuFK7e Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/e1rUzkoLw3
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:17 am

    COVID-19 recovery rate in #India stands at 48.20% - https://t.co/YwMT1kltEP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/BFj8WwWpun
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:14 am

    More COVID-19 cases in #India, China ... - https://t.co/t8QaCMYTPk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJPâ€¦ https://t.co/DhH4lZwXpg
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:12 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.