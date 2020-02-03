Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Govt has rights over NRIs’ ‘only’ India income: FM

Govt has rights over NRIs’ ‘only’ India income: FM
February 03
11:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government has full sovereign right on the income generated by an NRI in India and as such he will be taxed as per Indian laws. She, however, said, the income accruing to the NRI from the country he is living in wouldn’t be taxed by India.

“Here’s a situation where an NRI is earning in some other country and he is not taxed there. He has some earnings in India as well, but because he doesn’t live here, he doesn’t pay tax here too. What we are saying now (in Budget) that pay tax for the income generated in India,” said the Finance Minister.

“If he is earning in a no-tax jurisdiction, why would we include that into our calculations? If you have a property in India and have got a rent through it, therefore, you carry this income too, meaning no tax there or no tax here. We have corrected this because this income is in the jurisdiction od India,” she said.

“We have got full sovereign right to take consideration of the income from India property for those NRIs. I am not taxing what the NRI is earning elsewhere,” the Finance Minister told IANS in an interaction on Sunday. The Union Budget 2020 proposed to tax Indians who are not residents in India, but “their earnings” will be taxed.

So there was confusion if all their incomes from all sources all over the world will be taxed by India. Now the FM has cleared that it is only India income that would be taxed for NRIs. Tightening the residency provisions, the Budget also proposed to reduce the period of stay in India to 120 days from 182 days earlier for persons of Indian origin (PIOs) to be categorised as non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Reworking the definition of non-resident Indians (NRIs), the Budget document said the I-T Act provides that an Indian citizen or a person of Indian origin shall be Indian resident if he is in India for 182 days in that year. But with 240-day change, the government still has not confirmed what the definition of RONR now will be (RONR as in Resident but not ordinarily resident).

The RONR status applies to returning Indians where they got two years of continued tax-free status on offshore earnings. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

  • Yes (55%, 250 Votes)
  • No (45%, 201 Votes)

Total Voters: 451

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Govt has rights over NRIs' 'only' India income: FM - https://t.co/nLb7k7Jn9d Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wG7tYPk2hh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 3, 2020, 6:06 am

Focus on nation building: #RSS chief to youths - https://t.co/OFamTSnMbu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/f0qiQw3KKZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 3, 2020, 6:04 am

Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend Lauren's brother over defamation - https://t.co/czt56i6k7U Get your news featured us… https://t.co/6JlbVqLcRF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 3, 2020, 6:01 am

#Maldives thanks India for ... - https://t.co/IiXr2HIR85 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdullaShahid… https://t.co/Vyh6QnY2JH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 3, 2020, 5:58 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.