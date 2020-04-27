Something went wrong with the connection!

Govt may set up groups to convert pandemic into opportunity

April 27
15:51 2020
NEW DELHI: The Union Government plans to convert the current lockdown into an opportunity to substantially scale up its manufacturing prowess in targeted areas for world dominance. The commerce ministry is looking to set up small groups of 4-5 young and old serious thinkers to act as its advisor and suggest a roadmap for India to economic world dominance.

The groups would be set up with specific tasks and in identified areas where new thinking of young minds, well guided by experienced hands, gives a different approach to the country to make its mark on the world map.

“There cannot be a better time for India to emerge as a stronger player on the world map. The Covid-19 pandemic has built a positive image for India in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus as well as become a major provider in certain key drugs to several advanced economies of the world. The positivity about the country has to be built so that India truly emerges as big global economic power,” said an official source privy to the development.

The two key goals for the proposed group of persons would be to brainstorm on what India should do post Covid to achieve world dominance and not to think small – but think big.

The new manufacturing strategy would be the focus on areas of core competence as has been done by China and identify areas for scaling where India has the capabilities but continues to import. The focus will also be on quality and efficiency to compete effectively in advanced markets.

“In post Covid world, India is well positioned as vibrant democracy, working with the rules of the game and also with humanitarian approach. We are well placed to play leadership role in the world today,” said another official who asked not to be named.

