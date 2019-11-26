Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Govt plans to merge 2 UTs – Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Bill introduced in LS

Govt plans to merge 2 UTs – Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Bill introduced in LS
November 26
16:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill to merge two Union Territories — Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli — into one.

The proposed legislation — The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill 2019 — was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Officials said the merger of the two UTs, located along the western coast near Gujarat, will be done for better administration and check duplications of various work.

So far, both the Union Territories have separate budgets and different secretariats even though they are just 35 km apart. Dadra and Nagar Haveli has just one district while Daman and Diu has two. The merged Union Territory is likely to be named as Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and its headquarters could be Daman and Diu.

On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its division into two Union Territories.

The country currently has nine Union Territories after the creation of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. However, with the merger of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of UTs will come down to eight. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Uddhav set to be elected leader of Sena-#NCP-Cong combine - https://t.co/zE1QxHNtZD Get your news featured use… https://t.co/BIC21QMf2P
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:27 am

Indian-American student's kin express shock over her killing - https://t.co/t5mZtchNSH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Ow85JaR5oZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:22 am

India, #Israel share and value same principles of democracy: Modi - https://t.co/mPnTtkm2j6 Get your news featured… https://t.co/CPjLXsWx7k
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:19 am

Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board not to file review petition, yet to decide on 5-acre plot -… https://t.co/20ICecrHwi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:17 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.