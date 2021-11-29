India Post News Paper

Govt ready to answer all questions in Parliament’s winter session: PM Modi

November 29
11:16 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government is ready to answer all questions during the winter session of the Parliament.

“Our Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings,” the Prime Minister said while addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session.
The PM also called for a constructive and productive winter session of the Parliament and said that there should be debate as well as peace.

“This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace,” he said.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021‘ in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The three ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021′ was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers have been protesting against the three central farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 2020.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. (ANI)

