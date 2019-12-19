Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Govt taking ‘draconian’ measures to muzzle voice of people: Cong

Govt taking ‘draconian’ measures to muzzle voice of people: Cong
December 19
16:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday accused the government of muzzling the voice of the people through “draconian measures” such as shutting of internet services and imposing prohibitory orders.
The Congress said the BJP should be ashamed of this as it is the democratic right of every Indian to protest.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that “the more the government tries to suppress the voice of people, the louder it will become”.

She said the government has shut metro stations and internet services in Delhi and have imposed CrPC Section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people.

Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained on Thursday by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people.

“It is the democratic right of every citizen to protest peacefully against the government. Imposing Section 144 and internet shutdowns are draconian measures to muzzle citizens by a government that is terrified of hearing what Indians have to say. BJP should be ashamed,” the Congress tweeted.

Gandhi said “those who paid crores of taxpayers money in advertisement to make people understand, the same people are today shocked at the voice of the people and are bent upon shutting everyone’s voice”.

The voice of people cannot be silenced by force, she said.

“Every time force is applied to dominate and rule, every time you beat and suppress, every time you push people to the wall, they will rise up stronger, their resolve will strengthen and their voice will grow louder,” she tweeted in Hindi.

“Our freedom movement was proof of this, our constitution is the guarantor of it and our people are the soul of it,” she added.

She also paid homage to freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh on their martyrdom day and took a swipe at the BJP leadership, saying the importance of their joint martyrdom attains greater relevance as those sitting in the government are wearing glasses of religion politics. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Govt taking 'draconian' measures to muzzle voice of people: Cong - https://t.co/50WXRgrguz Get your news featured… https://t.co/D1tO53NbFR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 10:45 am

India can't become USD 5 trillion economy if villages are ignored: Union minister - https://t.co/D4ocSMrFq0 Get yo… https://t.co/ixNSI3WGVM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 10:40 am

Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out of third #Odi, Saini named his replacement - https://t.co/ZGesSJ4Aer Get your news… https://t.co/qdnFcJxaPn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 10:39 am

Teachings, thoughts of Gandhi, Ambedkar must be propagated: Gehlot - https://t.co/DgCxKlyRNs Get your news feature… https://t.co/rdSkZkgx9i
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 10:30 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.