Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Govt to form empowered group to privatise 150 trains, 50 rly stations

Govt to form empowered group to privatise 150 trains, 50 rly stations
October 10
16:25 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The government is in the process of forming a task force to draw a blueprint for handing over operations of 150 trains and 50 railway stations to private operators in a “time-bound manner”.

A letter from Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav said an empowered group will be constituted to “drive the process”.

Besides Yadav and Kant, Secretary, department of economic Affairs and Secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs will be part of the empowered group.

Kant said while the railways was required to take up 400 railway stations for development into world class stations, very few have been upgraded so far.

“I had a detailed discussion with the Minister of Railways wherein it was decided that there is a necessity to take up the matter on priority for at least 50 stations. Considering the recent experience in privatisation of six airports a similar process for setting up an empowered group of secretaries to drive the process in a time bound manner…

“As you are already aware that the ministry of railways has also decided to bring in private train operators for passenger train operations and is contemplating to take up 150 trains in the first phase,” said Kant.

He also said Member, Engineering Railway Board and Member, Traffic Railway Board must be involved in the empowered group.

The Tejas Express on Lucknow-Delhi route, which was flagged off on October 4, is the railways’ first experience of running a train by non-railway operator, its own subsidiary, IRCTC.

IRCTC has a slew of benefits worked out for its passengers – combination meals, free insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and compensation in case of delays. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Govt to form empowered group to #Privatise 150 trains, 50 rly stations - https://t.co/iox26H7V8e Get your news fea… https://t.co/BsksWW1HEM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:55 am

#France visit extremely productive: Rajnath Singh - https://t.co/jbzZhUyo3f Get your news featured use… https://t.co/W8YGHl32ZZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:52 am

#EU removes #Switzerland, #UAE from #Tax-haven list - https://t.co/aXEfkjYvWO Get your news featured use… https://t.co/6TcGSra5Ij
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:49 am

Suspected IS radical stabs Indonesian security minister - https://t.co/HbwIvNs5Kj Get your news featured use… https://t.co/GGAkMVx5G2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:47 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.