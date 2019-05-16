Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Govt to soon come out with format to lodge complaints with Lokpal

Govt to soon come out with format to lodge complaints with Lokpal
May 16
16:54 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The central government will soon come out with a format for lodging a complaint with anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, officials said Thursday.
As per norms, a complaint shall be filed in the prescribed form to be notified by the central government.
“The form will be made public soon,” a senior Personnel Ministry official said.

Although the form for filing a complaint has not yet been notified, Lokpal decided to scrutinize all the complaints received in its the office till April 16, 2019, in whatever form they were sent, according to the anti-corruption ombudsman’s website which was inaugurated Thursday.
“After scrutiny, complaints that did not fall within the mandate of the Lokpal were disposed off and complainants are being informed accordingly,” it said, without giving details of the complaints.
The website — www.lokpal.gov.in — was inaugurated by Lokpal chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose in the presence of all the eight members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.
As per the website, the office of Lokpal is at ‘The Ashok’ hotel in Chanakyapuri in the national capital.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal.
Justice Ghose, 66, retired as the Supreme Court judge in May 2017. He had last served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
The Lokpal’s eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27.

Former chief justices of different high courts — justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi — had taken oath as judicial members of the Lokpal.
Former first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam were sworn-in as the Lokpal’s non-judicial members.
According to the rules, there is a provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members.
The Lokpal Act, which envisages appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.