Grammys 2021 red carpet: Stars bring their fashion A-game to music's biggest night

Grammys 2021 red carpet: Stars bring their fashion A-game to music’s biggest night
March 15
11:51 2021
WASHINGTON: Music’s biggest night is officially in full swing! Although the event looks a little different this time owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean it’s anything short of spectacular.

It is time for the celebrities to amp up their fashion game and despite the limitations due to the novel coronavirus, one still got to see the best of the music industry flaunting their style on the red carpet.

Stars swapped out their cozy pajama sets and oversized sweatpants for ensembles that are more glitzy and glamourous. Country singer Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, H.E.R., and more dazzled in blinding looks that sparkled from head-to-toe, reported E! News. Check out some of the looks here:

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned at the award ceremony wearing a bright and bold orange gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Aside from the electrifying colour, the design’s massive bow in the back and a thigh-high slit made it all the more jaw-dropping.

Debi Nova

The singer turned heads in a larger-than-life creation by George Chakra. From the vibrant pink colour to the billowing train and fun floral pattern, this is a look to remember. She completed her look with Sophia Webster sandal heels.

Doja Cat

The ‘Say So’ singer made a dramatic entrance with an over-the-top Roberto Cavalli design that featured a moto-like jacket top and a lime-green feathery skirt.

H.E.R.

The singer graced the red carpet with a mesmerising plum-coloured design by Dundas. From the lavish beading to the majestic velvet material, this is an award-worthy look.

Maren Morris

The ‘My Church’ singer oozed with glamour in a diamond-embellished Dolce & Gabbana slip gown.

Bad Bunny

The Grammy nominee proved you can rock something that’s both simple and striking. He hit the red carpet in a Burberry outfit, which he adorably accessorised with a sunflower.

DaBaby

The ‘Rockstar’ rapper sported an electrifying Dolce & Gabbana suit at the star-studded show.

Miranda Lambert

The country singer dazzled on the red carpet in a beautiful Genny design and Sophia Webster heels.

Harry Styles

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’, who is set to open the ceremony with a powerful performance, made temperatures rise with his black leather Gucci fit and statement-making green boa.

Lizzo

The singer stunned in a seafoam green Balmain dress. Her equally dazzling diamond jewellery pieces and glitzy heels completed her look.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s Grammys. It marks Noah’s first time hosting the award ceremony. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year’s festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (ANI)

