Grand celebration of Diwali & Birthday Program by Indian Seniors

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: The General Meeting of Indian Seniors of Chicago (ISC) was held on Saturday 14th November 2020 from 11:30 am through Zoom Video Conferencing with close to 140 members attending it.

Executive Member Dilipbhai Patel successfully conducted the Zoom Video Meeting. President Narasimhabhai Patel gave relevant instructions regarding the conduct of the meeting wishing all the members a happy Diwali and Happy New Year.

Following this, Mrs. Hemaben Shastri recited Sarva Dharma Prarthan while Bhupendrabhai Suthar and Mrs. Gitaben Suthar recited Shri Hanuman Chalisa. RanjitbhaiBharucha presented in the music program a popular; Ye raate ye mosamnadi ka kinara; Humsafar Mere Humsafar, while Arvindbhai Patel sangMujse Tu Pyar Badha; Songs like JilmilSitaro Ka SawanHoga beautiful tones.

Dilipbhai Patel had audience spell bound with many Khamma songs to Madi Na Jaya Tane through a video corresponding to the holy festival of Bhai Bij. Bhupendrabhai Suthar announced the names of the members whose birthdays come in the month of November followed by ArvindbhaiKotke singing Happy Birthday Aaye Birthday and wished them happy birthday. Arvindbhaiin his comedy interludes made the members laugh a lot by telling some funny jokes. As it was MrNarasimhabhai Patel’s 89th birthday, the members congratulated him and wished him all the best.

The Program guest Mrs. Anuben Malhotra was introduced by Hirabhai observing that Mrs. Anuben Malhotra is a Certified Yoga Teacher, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Director of United Health Care. Narasimhabhai Patel welcomed them urging Mrs. Anuben to start the Yoga program. Anuben in turn explained the meaning and importance of yoga stating that in order to have peace of mind and healthy mind, one should practice yoga regularly to live a vibrant life without tension. Demonstration of some yoga exercises that can be done easily, especially for seniors, was well received

Then a member of the advisory committee, Dr. Anantbhai Rawal delivered a thought provoking discourse on the Shrimad Bhagwat Gita saying that the Gita is the best because it was sung by Lord Krishna himself. Shri AnantbhaiRaval explained in simple language verse fifty-five of the eleventh chapter and verse sixty-five of the eighteenth chapter. The essence of Gita comes in these two verses. These two verses show the easy way to surrender to God.

Besides, Anantbhai sent blessings to the members on the occasion of Diwali and New Year reciting Sanskrit verses, the survey sent blessings of happiness, prosperity, peace, health and longevity.

On the day of Diwali, Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman and Sitaji returned to the city of Ayodhya after killing Ravana and on that day they were crowned. Corresponding to this occasion, Shri Ram Bhagwan’s hymn ‘Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhajaman’ and â€˜Jai Jagdish Hareâ€™ Aarti featured Diwali festival program through a beautiful video. And members had offerings to Lord Shri Ram at their respective homes. Finally, for the successful management of the program, Dilipbhai Patel and the President, Dr. Narasimhabhai Patel thanked all the members who came to themeeting.

Comments

comments