Grand celebration of Diwali In Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND NY: Diwali, one of Indiaâ€™s most important festivals was celebrated as a community festival of lights by the India Association of Rhode Island (IARI) on November 21, 2020 with much enthusiasm. The cultural evening of this celebration was streamlined through Facebook and YouTube pages and was open to the public. Hundreds of spectators watched this great evening program.

The president of IARI, Nikhil Shah welcomed all members of the Indian Community to the program and wished them A Happy Diwali. Gina Raimondo, Governor of Rhode Island wished everyone A Happy Diwali and said, â€˜letâ€™s stay together and fight out this challenging situation in a better way and will celebrate our triumph in person next year in the way we love.â€™

The cultural event included classical, regional folk and Bollywood style dances and melodious music. The first few performances started with young kidsâ€™ â€˜Dia Danceâ€™ choreographed by Esha Mogavi. This was followed by another dance on â€˜Ganesh StutiPadamâ€™ that was presented by â€“ Prafullaâ€™s Academy of Dance and Music students.

A pictorial Ram Katha was presented by the students of Akshar that was directed and choreographed by Kavita Aggarwal and Manisha Singh. Senior Star Kids group presented, â€™Aya Bappa Moriyaâ€™ dance choreographed by Neha Swaroop Sharma.

The popular singer, Dhruvit Shah presented a melodious song that touched everyoneâ€™s heart. â€˜Madhura VenuGanam â€“ a BharathnatayamPadhamâ€™ was presented by BhramaraKalakendra and choreographed by Darshana Sukesh. Shruti, the Performing Arts Group presented â€˜Garboâ€™ Gujarati dance that was choreographed by GhanshyamsinhChavda and Haresh Madhavi.

RaftaRafta Medley was presented by RI Rockstars and choreographed by Arathi Nambiar and Nandita Lajeesh. Anokhi Diwali Dream Catchers dance was choreographed by Sayani Banerjee. Disco Deewane by Junior Star kids, choreographed by Neha Swaroop Sharma. Sumita Gokhale, a physician presented a tuneful song, â€˜Char kadamâ€˜ accompanied by Yash Gokhale on Guitar and Dhruvit Shah on keyboard. AlarippuBharathnatayam was presented by BhramaraKalakendra choreographed by Darshana Sukesh. Jiya Jale dance was performed by RI Divas and choreographed by Arathi Nambiar.

Rassado, the folk dance of India was presented by Shrusti Performing Art Group and choreographed by GhanshyamsinhChavda and Haresh Madhavi. Another Bollywood dance was presented by Senior Kids Dance Group of Unstoppable Dance Studio that was choreographed by GhanshyamsinhChavda and AshviniChavda.

All Stars group performed Radhakrishna Medley dance that was choreographed by Sanya Garg. Dancing Divas group presented â€˜RaasGulaalâ€™ dance and choreographed by Neha Swaroop Sharma. Dhruvit Shah and Sumita Gokhale presented a Bollywood Mashup as a grand finale performance by singing a popular Bollywood love song that made everyone to sing along.

Thanks, were presented to Patel Brothers for sponsoring the cultural show, to Ghanshyamsinh Chavdafor his great assistance in producing Video, Graphics, and Design Editing, and to Neha Swaroop Sharma, Manisha Biyani, Medha Rastogi for their Emcee Voice. Last but foremost, Medha Rastogi, the public relations coordinator for the India Association of Rhode Island for putting this event together with her team.

