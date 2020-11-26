India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Grand celebration of Diwali In Rhode Island

Grand celebration of Diwali In Rhode Island
November 26
13:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Rhode Singer Dhruvit Shah

Rhode Singer Dhruvit Shah

Geetha Patil

RHODE ISLAND NY: Diwali, one of Indiaâ€™s most important festivals was celebrated as a community festival of lights by the India Association of Rhode Island (IARI) on November 21, 2020 with much enthusiasm. The cultural evening of this celebration was streamlined through Facebook and YouTube pages and was open to the public. Hundreds of spectators watched this great evening program.

The president of IARI, Nikhil Shah welcomed all members of the Indian Community to the program and wished them A Happy Diwali. Gina Raimondo, Governor of Rhode Island wished everyone A Happy Diwali and said, â€˜letâ€™s stay together and fight out this challenging situation in a better way and will celebrate our triumph in person next year in the way we love.â€™

The cultural event included classical, regional folk and Bollywood style dances and melodious music. The first few performances started with young kidsâ€™ â€˜Dia Danceâ€™ choreographed by Esha Mogavi. This was followed by another dance on â€˜Ganesh StutiPadamâ€™ that was presented by â€“ Prafullaâ€™s Academy of Dance and Music students.

A pictorial Ram Katha was presented by the students of Akshar that was directed and choreographed by Kavita Aggarwal and Manisha Singh. Senior Star Kids group presented, â€™Aya Bappa Moriyaâ€™ dance choreographed by Neha Swaroop Sharma.

rhode Ram Katha

Ram Katha

The popular singer, Dhruvit Shah presented a melodious song that touched everyoneâ€™s heart. â€˜Madhura VenuGanam â€“ a BharathnatayamPadhamâ€™ was presented by BhramaraKalakendra and choreographed by Darshana Sukesh. Shruti, the Performing Arts Group presented â€˜Garboâ€™ Gujarati dance that was choreographed by GhanshyamsinhChavda and Haresh Madhavi. 

RaftaRafta Medley was presented by RI Rockstars and choreographed by Arathi Nambiar and Nandita Lajeesh. Anokhi Diwali Dream Catchers dance was choreographed by Sayani Banerjee. Disco Deewane by Junior Star kids, choreographed by Neha Swaroop Sharma. Sumita Gokhale, a physician presented a tuneful song, â€˜Char kadamâ€˜ accompanied by Yash Gokhale on Guitar and Dhruvit Shah on keyboard. AlarippuBharathnatayam was presented by BhramaraKalakendra choreographed by Darshana Sukesh. Jiya Jale dance was performed by RI Divas and choreographed by Arathi Nambiar.

Rassado, the folk dance of India was presented by Shrusti Performing Art Group and choreographed by GhanshyamsinhChavda and Haresh Madhavi. Another Bollywood dance was presented by Senior Kids Dance Group of Unstoppable Dance Studio that was choreographed by GhanshyamsinhChavda and AshviniChavda.

All Stars group performed Radhakrishna Medley dance that was choreographed by Sanya Garg. Dancing Divas group presented â€˜RaasGulaalâ€™ dance and choreographed by Neha Swaroop Sharma. Dhruvit Shah and Sumita Gokhale presented a Bollywood Mashup as a grand finale performance by singing a popular Bollywood love song that made everyone to sing along.

Rhod Singer Sumita Gokhale

Rhod Singer Sumita Gokhale

Thanks, were presented to Patel Brothers for sponsoring the cultural show, to Ghanshyamsinh Chavdafor his great assistance in producing Video, Graphics, and Design Editing, and to Neha Swaroop Sharma, Manisha Biyani, Medha Rastogi for their Emcee Voice. Last but foremost, Medha Rastogi, the public relations coordinator for the India Association of Rhode Island for putting this event together with her team.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Grand celebration of Diwali In Rhode ... - https://t.co/fandHfr1SF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DiwaliInRhodeIsland #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #Iari #IndiaAssociationOfRhodeIsland #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:49 am

    #AAPI Mourns the Passing Away of Dr. Ajay Lodha - https://t.co/hh8aPR07XS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPIMoursLodha #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DrAjayLodha #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:33 am

    Govardhan Puja & Annakut at ... - https://t.co/wMmPo0lqMC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Annakuta #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GovardhanPuja #HinduMandirOfLakeCounty #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:31 am

    Brazilâ€™s fashion brand urgedto ... - https://t.co/a4jXA0DpHj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #Franca #Ganesha #GaneshaShortsBrazil #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #Hinduism #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:26 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.