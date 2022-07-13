Grand celebration of Summer Picnic by Indian Seniors of Chicago

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: The Indian Seniors of Chicago Summer Picnic was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Busy Woods Grove No. 32 with about 350 members and guests attending the meet.

Members enthusiastically enjoyed this invaluable opportunity to meet each other. All members were welcomed by the committee. Hot fenugreek, chutney, papadi, jalebi snacks were served.

Bhupendra Suthar, Panna Shah, Nayana Dwivedi, Deepak Patel and Naveen Patel sang SarvadharmaPrarthana and Shri Hanuman Chalisa. After that, congratulations and best wishes were sent to the members who have birthdays in the month of July.

CV Desai, Treasurer of the Institute presented the income and expenditure account for the month of June and announced the names of the members who donated to the organization.

Arvind Kotak related jokes and made the members laugh. Bhupendra Suthar and Deepak Patel divided the members into two groups to play Antaxrii. All the members sang beautiful songs at the end. Mrs. Bhanuben Mehta gave useful talks about Yoga. And the members also practiced some yoga asanas.

There was a refreshment break and then some sports competitions were organized to suit the senior members. Participated in sports competitions such as ladder ball, ball in basket and ball pass. The first, second and third place winners in all sports competitions were awarded prizes by the guest.

President Dr. Narsinhbhai Patel disclosed names of all who donated in the form of cash or items for the picnic. Congratulations were extended to all donors. Thanks were also extended to all the volunteers who have served in the planning and management of the picnic. Journalist JayantibhaiOza was thanked for doing photography and videography during the entire picnic.

After the prayer , all the members tasted puri vegetables, extra khichadi and chaas, pickles etc. After that all the members said goodbye.

