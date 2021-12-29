Grand celebration of the annual event by Indian Seniors of Chicago

Jayanti Oza

Chicago: The Indian Seniors of Chicago held their annual event at the Mahalakshmi Hall of Manav Seva Mandir on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Covid rapid testing was arranged for the safety of seniors and guests participating in the program. Before the commencement of Sangeet Mehfil, Indian Senior Chicago arranged a delicious meal for the members and guests.

Sandeep Patel, President of the Executive Board on behalf of the members of the Executive Committee warmly welcomed all the guests and members saying that the musical concert will be performed by Mehfil Saregam Musical Group. Anantbhai Rawal recited the verse for Deep Pragatya. Panna Shah and Urmila Patel lighted a candle and requested the guests to join.

Arvindbhai Kotak and Bhupendra Suthar presented a few humorous jokes and requested the musical group to start music concert in which the singers sang old and new film songs continuously for about 90 minutes.

Guests leading the program were invited to the stage and were greeted with bouquets of flowers. Chhotalal Patel, the chief guest of the day, spoke about the life of his friend, the high lighting his achievements attained through hard work and cooperation of the society He advised everyone to emulate him by giving an example of his readiness to pay the debt of the society by working for the society.

A group photo was taken with guests and members of the executive committee. The sponsors of the program were called on stage;they were greeted with flowers and gifts, photographed.

Navinbhai Patel thanked the Chief Guest Chhotalal Patel, the invited guests, the sponsors and volunteers of the event.

In the second part of the music concert, the singers and musicians made a feast of the film songs so much that the members started dancing near the stage and entertained everyone. Concluding concert at 10:45 p.m. Chittaranjan Desai and Naresh Dekhta Wala were honored with Pushpakunj and Gift and thanked them for making them event a success. Narasinhabhai Patel called all volunteers near the stage and thanked them too for their contribution in making the program a success.

