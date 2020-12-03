Grand Diwali celebration in New England Boston

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: The United India Association of New England Inc. (UIANE) organized its Virtual Diwali celebration program on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with close to 500 enthusiastic families in attendance on Zoom and Facebook Live links opened to the public.

Aditi Soni, welcomed and thanked all those participants and attendees of the virtual Diwali celebration program. Boston Mayor Marty J. Walsh and his staff with UIANE team made this year’s Diwali an extra memorable for Indo-American community in New England, by displaying lights on Boston City Hall, as well as by joining virtually in the cultural event to share their Diwali greetings with everyone. Consulate General of India Shri. Randhir Jaiswal also joined virtually and extended his greetings to New England community.

Before the main virtual Diwali program, UIANEheld online Rangoli contest and announced Piranha Manish Jaiswal and Sonali Rathod as the top 2 winners and appreciated all the entries and thanked them for their participation.

The evening cultural program started with the pictorial ‘Rama Katha’ and the performance by young kids Aadi, Aria and Meer Bhardwaj. This was followed by a melodious concert by TaalMel-The Band well-known in the Lexington area. Next was Aangikam Dance Academy’s Jasmine Shah, who presented her students’ elegant ‘Dheem Mahi’ dance.

A melodic Bollywood Medley was presented by Anal and Raagini Jawa to the attendee to enjoy music. ‘East Meets West’ dance was presented by the performing Arts of New England very professionally. Nrityam group performed an amazing ‘Aloe Aloe’ dance for the spectators to relish the flavor of Bengal. Geetika Bajpai presented a striking Indian Traditional dance. This was followed by Aangikam Dance Academy’s ‘Tribute to Saroj Khan’ dance choreographed by Jasmine Shah.

In between the program, UIANE event lead presented prerecorded ‘Diwali Greetings’ from the New England Community leaders. Young kids sang another very inspirational Hindi song written by Gulzar, “Humko Man Ki Shakti Dena” that was directed by Poppy Carpalia. 2-year-old Adelia and 5-year-old Ada Guptanicely presented their dance to a tuneful Bollywood song.

The Fashion show was choreographed by Lovely Singh. Jusrin Padam performed brilliantly a Bollywood dance that made all the spectators swayed away by her moves. Two more lovely performances namely, ‘Indo-Western Kathak Fusion’, and ‘Tarana- The Beauty of Rhythm‘ by Mona Dance Academy. Subsequently, the performing Arts of New England offered an attractive ‘Prem Deewani’ dance piece. Roopa Modha, choreographer of Triveni School of Dance presented her students’ beautiful dance. One more stunning Bollywood Dance Medley was presented by DFD Academy.

Besides participants and those attending the event, Aditi also thanked all the sponsors who made this event possible, including Shehla Gull from New York Life, Vik Selhi and Sushil Tuli from Leader Bank, Peabody Essex Museum, McDonalds, Dina Debs from Eastern Bank, Manish Arora from Verizon/IM wireless, Rajive Dografrom Coldwell Banker, Devender Guhania from ExpRealty, Jeet Shahani from The Shahani group.

