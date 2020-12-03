India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Grand Diwali celebration in New England Boston

Grand Diwali celebration in New England Boston
December 03
16:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
UIANE Members in Shivalaya Temple

UIANE Members in Shivalaya Temple

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: The United India Association of New England Inc. (UIANE) organized its Virtual Diwali celebration program on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with close to 500 enthusiastic families in attendance on Zoom and Facebook Live links opened to the public.

Aditi Soni, welcomed and thanked all those participants and attendees of the virtual Diwali celebration program. Boston Mayor Marty J. Walsh and his staff with UIANE team made this year’s Diwali an extra memorable for Indo-American community in New England, by displaying lights on Boston City Hall, as well as by joining virtually in the cultural event to share their Diwali greetings with everyone.  Consulate General of India Shri. Randhir Jaiswal also joined virtually and extended his greetings to New England community.

Before the main virtual Diwali program, UIANEheld online Rangoli contest and announced Piranha Manish Jaiswal and Sonali Rathod as the top 2 winners and appreciated all the entries and thanked them for their participation.

Traditinal indian Dance by Girls

Traditinal indian Dance by Girls

The evening cultural program started with the pictorial ‘Rama Katha’ and the performance by young kids Aadi, Aria and Meer Bhardwaj. This was followed by a melodious concert by TaalMel-The Band well-known in the Lexington area. Next was Aangikam Dance Academy’s Jasmine Shah, who presented her students’ elegant ‘Dheem Mahi’ dance.

A melodic Bollywood Medley was presented by Anal and Raagini Jawa to the attendee to enjoy music. ‘East Meets West’ dance was presented by the performing Arts of New England very professionally. Nrityam group performed an amazing ‘Aloe Aloe’ dance for the spectators to relish the flavor of Bengal. Geetika Bajpai presented a striking Indian Traditional dance. This was followed by Aangikam Dance Academy’s ‘Tribute to Saroj Khan’ dance choreographed by Jasmine Shah.

In between the program, UIANE event lead presented prerecorded ‘Diwali Greetings’ from the New England Community leaders. Young kids sang another very inspirational Hindi song written by Gulzar, “Humko Man Ki Shakti Dena” that was directed by Poppy Carpalia. 2-year-old Adelia and 5-year-old Ada Guptanicely presented their dance to a tuneful Bollywood song.

The Fashion show was choreographed by Lovely Singh. Jusrin Padam performed brilliantly a Bollywood dance that made all the spectators swayed away by her moves. Two more lovely performances namely, ‘Indo-Western Kathak Fusion’, and ‘Tarana- The Beauty of Rhythm‘ by Mona Dance Academy. Subsequently, the performing Arts of New England offered an attractive ‘Prem Deewani’ dance piece. Roopa Modha, choreographer of Triveni School of Dance presented her students’ beautiful dance. One more stunning Bollywood Dance Medley was presented by DFD Academy.

Ram Katha by Children

Ram Katha by Children

Besides participants and those attending the event, Aditi also thanked all the sponsors who made this event possible, including Shehla Gull from New York Life, Vik Selhi and Sushil Tuli from Leader Bank, Peabody Essex Museum, McDonalds, Dina Debs from Eastern Bank, Manish Arora from Verizon/IM wireless, Rajive Dografrom Coldwell Banker, Devender Guhania from ExpRealty, Jeet Shahani from The Shahani group.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support India’s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Mayors from 8-Bay-area ... - https://t.co/7N2OkxAR8h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianOrigin #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:49 am

    Akshaya Patra Foundation ... - https://t.co/pg7iVoauuu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkshayaPatraFoundation #AkshayaPatraFoundationUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GratitudeGala #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:41 am

    Air India direct flight to Hyderabad - https://t.co/CNgVa0h3cE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndia #American4Hindus #ChicagoToHyderabadFlights #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HyderabadToChicago #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:39 am

    Teens gather to Create Mural of ... - https://t.co/CfOSqoAIGn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BalVihar #CANstructionCovid19 #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.