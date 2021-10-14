Grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for new Fremont Downtown Event Center and Plaza

India Post News Service

FREMONT, CALIF.: Join the City of Fremont for an outdoor community event to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Downtown Event Center and Plaza.

Serving as the foundation of Fremont’s vibrant downtown, the Downtown Event Center and Plaza will deliver on the community’s desire to create a social and civic heart for the city. Adopted in November 2011, the City’s 2035 General Plan update reinforced this vision to establish a lively mixed-use, transit-oriented downtown at the core of Fremont’s City Center.

The new Downtown Event Center and Plaza consists of a 13,400-square-foot community center and one-acre plaza located in the heart of Fremont, is steps away from City Hall, dining, and shopping businesses. The space includes three meeting rooms varying in size from 4,100 square feet to 1,200 square feet, a catering kitchen, restroom facilities, a large welcoming lobby/gathering space, and an outdoor plaza.

The venue offers spacious individual rooms and/or special bundle packages with hi-tech equipment and furnishings for endless possibilities, such as receptions, conferences, business functions, trade shows, and more. Rentals are anticipated to start in late November 2021.

“There has been a longstanding vision for the creation of a vibrant downtown that can be shared and enjoyed by everyone in our community. We are so proud to open this state-of-the-art Downtown Event Center and Plaza where our community can gather and create lasting memories with friends, family members, and business colleagues,” said Mayor Lily Mei. “The timing of the grand opening couldn’t be better and is symbolic of the progress being made against the pandemic. I’ve missed our community events, especially our weekly Street Eats in Downtown and look forward to celebrating Friday evening with our community.”

The public is invited to attend the celebration at 3500 Capitol Avenue. The event will take place on Friday, October 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in conjunction with Fremont Street Eats and will include live music by the Groove Doctors, facility tours, outdoor plaza games, and several food trucks will be on site. A food truck voucher will be offered, one per person, to the first 400 attendees (some restrictions apply).

Comments

comments