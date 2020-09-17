India Post News Paper

Grand opening of Belleza Med Spa and Clinic on Devon Avenue

September 17
15:26 2020
Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO:  The formal Ribbon cutting ceremony of Belleza Med Spa and Clinic took place on Thursday September 10,2020 with the members of Chamber of Commerce of West Ridge Park. 

Dr. Rani Yousefzai owns this newly set up facility and was profusely thankful to all supporters and honored guests.  She said  “Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce of West Ridge Park and Deborah Silverstein for welcoming us into the community. Thank you to all of the great supporters, our friends and family who made this day so special. “

With 20 years of experience in leading and directing thriving different healthcare companies Dr. Rani Yousefzai builds and retains high performance teams by hiring, developing and motivating skilled professionals in healthcare.

Belleza Med Spa and Clinic is a full Med Spa offers Hair laser removal with the latest state of the art laser hair machine, BOTOX, Fillers, Chemical peels, I-Lipo, PRP hair growth treatment and Stem Cells It also has VIP room for Manicure and pedicure besidesoffering a weight loss program The weight management program is monitored by aMD licensed to see all patients and the program is altered for each and every patient depending on patient’s needs.

“The staff was very informative and straightforward.  I wanted a service for my feet and the staff was straight forward with me and advised me not to waste my money due to my particular situation.  I really appreciated her honesty” said by Kimmiy Smith a customer.

