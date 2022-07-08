Grand opening of Sky River Casino coming soon!

Come and experience dining on a whole new level

India Post News Service

Sky River Casino is slated for its grand opening this fall! In addition to bringing a new gaming destination to Northern California, it also offers 17 global eateries that will bring your Taste to a Whole New Level.

The current lineup of food offerings at Sky River Casino features three premier restaurants, including Bay Areaâ€™s renowned Chinese restaurant – Dragon Beaux. With the essence of Guangdong and Hong Kong food culture, Dragon Beauxwill open at the end of this year just shortly after the casinoâ€™s grand opening. Offering a variety of authentic Guangdong and Hong Kong delicacies ranging from hotpot to dim sum, Asian beer and moreâ€¦itâ€™ll be a memorable culinary experience for guests to savor.

In the upscale SR Prime Steakhouse, guests can enjoy the fine-dining and romantic ambience of the steakhouse while tasting a delicious piece of juicy tender steak. It will surely satisfy the taste buds of a food enthusiast.

At the 32 Brews Street Gastropub, you can discover a wide range of specialty craft beers, making it a great place to relax and have a good time.

In addition, The Market is a food plaza gathering delicacies from around the world; bring guests on an innovative dining experience. The Market features Koi Palace Express, a well-known Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area that serves a variety of Asian-inspired noodle dishes, Fukuro by Kru that offers authentic Japanese cuisine and exquisite sushi, Ocean that serves seasonal oysters and seafood dishes, and Aureliaâ€™s that provides authentic Mexican food, Sky River Java, Chickie and Tony’s, Hot Chicken, Butcher’s Burger, Roli Roti, Indulge, Global Eats, Upper Barrel, River Bar and Rock Bar, offering guests the hottest dining attraction of culinary delights.

Californiaâ€™s Hottest New Destination for Exceptional Gaming & Dining Experiences

Sky River Casino is a joint venture by the Native American tribe Wilton Rancheria in Sacramento and the well-known Boyd Gaming Corporation headquartered in Las Vegas. Boyd Gaming is a diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states nationwide, offering its guests an outstanding gaming experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

Sky River Casino offers 2,000 of the most popular slot machines, 80 table games, poker rooms, high-limit VIP rooms, and 17 global eateries and a gourmet food plaza. Right off Highway 99, Sky River Casino is only a 15-minute drive from Sacramento and a little over an hour drive from downtown San Francisco and Oakland.

For more information, please visit www.skyriver.com or follow Sky River Casino on Facebook or Instagram.

Address: 1 Sky River Parkway, Elk Grove, CA 95757

Comments

comments