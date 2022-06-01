India Post News Paper

Grand Opening of Sky River Casino Coming Soon!

June 01
18:48 2022
A New Gaming Destination in Elk Grove, California

Sky River Casino, the much anticipated and long-awaited new gaming destination in Northern California is scheduled for grand opening in Fall 2022. Officially broke ground on March 9, 2021, this $500Mgaming development in Elk Grove, South Sacramento, is right off Highway 99, a convenient commute from nearby cities. 

An Asian Brand identity has been developed for Sky River to visually communicate to prospect guests in a format, which demonstrates how the property is an Asian-friendly destination. Besides creating a Chinese name for the property, an auspicious icon, a Vermilion Bird has been designed and added to the logo. This elegant and noble bird symbolizes prosperity and elegance, bringing pride and prosperity to all Asian guests.

Asian LogoSky River Casino offers over 100,000 square feet of gaming space, with 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games, poker rooms, high-limit VIP rooms, and 15 global eateries, including SR Prime Steakhouse, Japanese cuisine Fukuro by Kru, and a one-stop food plaza The Market, offering a superb dining experience with variety of delicacies from all over the world. In addition, the property is slated to have a spa, hotel, shopping outlets and the largest convention center in the area. 

California’s Hottest New Destination for Exceptional Gaming & Dining Experiences

Sky River Casino is a joint venture by the Native American tribe Wilton Rancheria in Sacramento and the well-known Boyd Gaming Corporation headquartered in Las Vegas. Boyd Gaming is a diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states nationwide, offering its guests an outstanding gaming experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

Sky River Casino offers 2,000 of the most popular slot machines, 80 table games, poker rooms, high-limit VIP rooms, and 14 global eateries and a gourmet food plaza. Right off Highway 99, Sky River Casino is only a 15-minute drive from Sacramento and a little over an hour drive from downtown San Francisco and Oakland. For more information, please visit http://www.skyriver.com/ or follow Sky River Casino on Facebook or Instagram. Address: 1 Sky River Parkway, Elk Grove, CA 95757

 

