India Post

Great Indian Run in Dubai to support kids

Great Indian Run in Dubai to support kids
January 29
16:50 2020
DUBAI: A mini marathon named the Great Indian Run 2020 will be held in Dubai on Friday, the organisers announced. The organisers, AKCAF Volunteer Group comprising alumni from various colleges in Kerala, said on Tuesday that all sponsorship proceeds will be donated to Al Ibtisama Centre for People with Disabilities in Sharjah, reports the Khaleej Times.

Functioning under the UAE Ministry of Community Development Authority, Al Ibtisama Centre is a low cost, non-profit school for providing special education to the children of determination at very affordable cost under the management of the Indian Association, Sharjah. Registered with the Community Development Authority in Dubai, AKCAF is organising the event to commemorate the 71st Indian Republic Day that fell on Sunday.

Even though the event is named the Great Indian Run 2020, it will attract Emiratis and expats from different countries as well and various communities in the UAE, the organisers added. IANS

