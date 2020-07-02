India Post News Paper

Great opportunity for good Indian apps: Prasad on Chinese apps ban

Great opportunity for good Indian apps: Prasad on Chinese apps ban
July 02
11:46 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that the ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps is a great opportunity for Indian developers to come up with good apps.

Speaking at a digital conference on the five years of ‘Digital India’ Prasad noted that India has the required intellectual capability in the technological front. He called for shunning the dependence on foreign mobile applications which have “their own agenda for a variety of reasons”.

The Centre on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns as India-China bilateral relations remain strained after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country. The ministry said that the step has been taken “since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

