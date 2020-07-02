Great opportunity for good Indian apps: Prasad on Chinese apps ban NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that the ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps is a great opportunity for Indian developers to...

Chinese Trojans running amok in Indian FinTech NEW DELHI: Chinese onslaught continues unabated in the Indian lending space, but the regulators have not tightened the regulations around it. Experts say that from a national security standpoint, the issues...

Tough norms for Varanasi temples during ‘Saawan’ VARANASI: The holy city of Varanasi is gearing up to meet the rush of devotees during the month of ‘Saawan’ even as the coronavirus continues to spread. With the holy...

Recently publicized swine flu not new: WHO expert GENEVA: A World Health Organization (WHO) expert said that the recently publicized swine flu in China was not new and that it’s under close surveillance. “It’s important, I think, to...

Let even Pvt doctors prescribe COVID tests, Centre urges states NEW DELHI: In what can be good news for citizens, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava have told the states to ensure full utilization of...

US official tallies likely undercount deaths due to COVID-19: Study WASHINGTON: Official tallies of deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States underestimated the full increase in deaths associated with the pandemic in many states, according to a new study....

India now has over 6L corona cases, death toll reaches 17,834 NEW DELHI: India on Thursday crossed the six lakh mark in the coronavirus cases with the highest spike of 19,148 positive cases and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours,...

Priyanka to vacate 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow within time NEW DELHI: After being served an eviction notice by the government here on Wednesday, sources close to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said she would vacate the house within the...

Those responsible for Sopore killings should be held to account: UN chief UNITED NATIONS: Those who were responsible for the killing of a civilian and a CRPF head constable in Kashmir have to be made to account for it, according to the...

US welcomes India’s ‘clean app’ policy banning Chinese apps NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has welcomed India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps, saying the “clean app” policy will promote India’s national security against the Chinese Communist...

Congress slams eviction notice to Priyanka NEW DELHI: Congress leaders have reacted sharply on the eviction notice served to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra though sources close to her said she will comply with the...

Gmail down in India, company working on a fix NEW DELHI: Google users had a harrowing time in India as Gmail and other internet services went down for Airtel users for hours on Wednesday evening. Users in India and in...

BLM and Shaheen Bagh are conning tools, massive global conspiracy Purnima Nath Recent crocodile tears of Bollywood actors and jumping on the bandwagon of Black Lives Matter (BLM) thousands of miles away, while being completely-tone-deaf on Hindu monks lynching right...

Elephant Vs. Dragon Aditya Satsangi India has often been compared to Elephants while China is often compared to Dragons. When we compare the two animals, Elephants are real or Sattology, itâ€™s strength is...

Concerned over ban on Chinese apps, Xi govt reaches out to India NEW DELHI: China on Tuesday reached out to India, expressing anxiety about the ban imposed by the Indian government on popular Chinese mobile applications like TikTok and WeChat, among others....

‘China forcing birth control on Uyghurs to suppress population’ BEIJING: China is forcing women to be sterilised or fitted with contraceptive devices in Xinjiang in an apparent attempt to limit the population of Muslim Uyghurs, according to a new...

India condemns Karachi attack, calls out Pak for conspiracy theories NEW DELHI: The Central government on Monday condemned the Karachi terror attack and called out Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for peddling conspiracy theories that India was behind it....