Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

‘Great time of life’: Ganguly on ‘iconic quartet’ photograph

‘Great time of life’: Ganguly on ‘iconic quartet’ photograph
April 21
11:35 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was reminded of the glorious days alongside stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman through a picture uploaded on social media by Wisden India.

The special photograph had India’s fabulous four side-by-side, with the caption: ‘Name a more iconic quartet, we’ll wait.’

Ganguly took note of this photo and replied: ‘Great time of life…enjoyed every bit of it.’

Ganguly was captain of the dream Indian team which had the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman in the ranks apart from several other great players. This high-profile batting line-up is still regarded as one of the finest ever to grace the sport.

These four played a combined total of 2,151 international matches and scored more than 1,00,000 international runs. They also scored a combined total of 247 international centuries during their time with the Indian team.

After retirement, the four have gone separate ways but still are connected with the game which brought them together. Ganguly is currently heading the richest and the most scrutinised cricket board in the world while Dravid is looking after the India A and U-19 teams.

As for Laxman, he has made a name as one of the most respected pundits in the game these days. Tendulkar does a lot of humanitarian work apart from making guest appearances as cricket commentator and pundit.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

  • YES (80%, 43 Votes)
  • NO (20%, 11 Votes)

Total Voters: 54

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

'Great time of life': Ganguly on 'iconic ... - https://t.co/myJ3UECliD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/WLZgpi3lqX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 21, 2020, 6:05 am

Lifeline Udan: Over 500 tonnes of ... - https://t.co/5NeORN6EZs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/6mtdFmXibt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 21, 2020, 6:03 am

#India warns its citizens living in Gulf countries against communal views - https://t.co/yLK6iDrTTC Get your news… https://t.co/8aJ6Xp397w
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 21, 2020, 6:00 am

Plasma therapy shows positive result on critical Covid-19 patient: ... - https://t.co/9bHqBHonCB Get your news fea… https://t.co/D4rOKZEFJd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 21, 2020, 5:56 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.