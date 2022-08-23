There have been some amazing left-handed batsmen in cricket history. Some of these players have rewritten the record books, while others have made a name for themselves as some of the greatest players to ever play the game. In this article, we will take a look at the Greatest Left-Handed Batsmen in Cricket History. We will discuss their accomplishments, and how they have contributed to the sport.

Sir Garry Sobers

Sir Garfield Sobers is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. He was a left-handed batsman and bowler, and he represented the West Indies at both Test and One Day International level. Sobers is one of only four players to have been named Wisden Cricketer of the Year on six occasions. He was knighted in 1975 for his services to cricket. Sir Garry Sobers holds the fifth-highest batting average in Tests.

Brian Lara

Brian Lara is another great left-handed batsman from the West Indies. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of Cricket. Lara possesses various batting records, including the amazing record for the highest score in first-class cricket, with 501 not out. He also holds the record for the top individual score in a Test match, with 400 not out which is an incredible achievement. In his illustrious career, Lara scored 11,953 runs in Tests and 10,405 runs in ODIs.

Adam Gilchrist

There is no denying that Adam Gilchrist is one of the greatest left-handed batsmen in cricket history. The Australian wicket-keeper batsman was known for his aggressive batting style and his ability to score runs quickly. He was a very aggressive opener who used to hit big from the get go. In an International poll, bowlers ranked him as the #1 scariest batsman to face. Gilchrist retired from cricket in 2008, but his legacy as one of the greatest left-handed batsmen will forever be remembered.

Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara is one of the most prolific batsmen in cricket history. He has represented Sri Lanka in over 500 international matches and is widely regarded as one of the greatest left-handed batsmen of all time. Sangakkara has scored over 28,000 runs in all forms of cricket and has been named as one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year on four occasions. He has also been awarded the prestigious ICC Player of the Year award in 2012.

Sangakkara made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2000 and quickly established himself as one of the team’s leading batsmen. He was a key member of the Sri Lankan team that won the Cricket World Cup in 1996 and was also part of the team that reached the final of the 2007 World Cup. Sangakkara has played in four ICC World Twenty20 tournaments, winning the event in 2014. He has also been a regular member of Sri Lanka’s Test and One Day International teams, captaining the side on numerous occasions. In 2011, he was honored by inclusion in ICC Hall of Fame.

Saeed Anwar

There are many great cricket batsmen who have played the game throughout history. However, there are only a few who can be considered the greatest of all time. Among them is Saeed Anwar, one of the best left-handed batsmen to ever play the game. Anwar was born in 1968 in Karachi, Pakistan. He made his debut for Pakistan in 1989 and quickly established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world. He was a key member of the Pakistani team that won the 1992 World Cup. Anwar also played a vital role in Pakistanâ€™s successful test series against England in 1992.

Sourav Ganguly

There are many great left-handed batsmen in cricket history, but Sourav Ganguly is undoubtedly one of the best. The Indian batsman has been a dominant force in world cricket for over two decades and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Ganguly has scored over 7,000 runs in Test cricket. He has also scored over 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and took 100 wickets. He is currently the chairman of BCCI. Ganguly is a true legend of the game and his contributions to Indian cricket are immeasurable.

Sanath Jayasuriya

There are many great left-handed batsmen in cricket history, but one name that always stands out is Sanath Jayasuriya. A true legend of the game, Jayasuriya was a destructive batsman who could take on any bowling attack. He was also an outstanding fielder and a useful bowler, making him a complete package. Jayasuriya made his international debut in 1989 and went on to play for Sri Lanka for over two decades. He was a key member of the Sri Lankan team that won the 1996 World Cup, and he was also named Player of the Tournament in the 2002 Champions Trophy.

Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden is one of the finest left-handed batsmen in cricket history. He is a powerful and aggressive batsman who has scored over 14,000 runs in Tests and ODIs. Hayden made his debut for Australia in 1994 and was immediately successful, scoring a century against South Africa in only his second Test match. He went on to score centuries in his next two Test matches, against England and New Zealand. In 2001, Hayden scored a world record 380 runs in a Test match against Zimbabwe. This score remained the highest Test score by a left-handed batsman for 15 years until it was surpassed by Alastair Cook in 2016.

Conclusion

These are just some of the great left-handed batsmen in cricket history. These players have made a lasting impact on the sport, and their contributions will be remembered for years to come.

