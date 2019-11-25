India’s Football Team Chances For Qualifying For The 2023 Asia Cup Tuesday night saw India losing 1-0 away to Oman, and it has virtually ended their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. While India put in a decent second-half...

SC to give order on Maha govt formation on Tuesday, BJP and Cong spar over numbers NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The Supreme Court will give its order on government formation in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the apex court announced as the political whirlpool in the state spun faster with...

Wrong to say I am behind Ajit Pawar’s revolt: Sharad Pawar PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he was not behind Ajit Pawar’s decision to align with the BJP and become the deputy chief minister, and asserted that his...

Hurt by behaviour of Cong MPs in Lok Sabha on Maharashtra issue: Speaker NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the behaviour of the Congress MPs, who stormed the Well of the House to protest against the swearing-in of a...

Doctors remove world’s largest kidney weighing 7.4 kg at Delhi hospital NEW DELHI: Surgeons have removed a kidney weighing 7.4 kg, claimed to be the world’s largest, from a 56-year-old man, authorities at a city hospital where the procedure was performed...

Anna Hazare’s village shows way to Swedish scientists to tackle water problem STOCKHOLM: Social activist Anna Hazare’s village Ralegan Siddhi has become an inspiration of a major ground water recharging project on a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea facing acute shortage...

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high in 2018: UN GENEVA: Greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said on Monday, calling for swift action to safeguard...

RSS chief should head Ram Temple trust: Ayodhya mahant BHADOHI, Uttar Pradesh: The mahant of Tapaswiji ki Chhawani in Ayodhya Paramhansji Maharaj on Monday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should head the trust to be set up for the...

Pink Ball Test: CAB to refund tickets bought for Days 4 and 5 KOLKATA: With India’s maiden day-night Test winding up in less than three days, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to refund fans who bought tickets for the fourth...