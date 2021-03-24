Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2021: Best dates for a house warming ceremony

AMIT SETHI

A ‘Griha Pravesh’ or a house warming ceremony, is performed only once for a home. So, it is essential to take care of every detail, to avoid mistakes. If you have recently bought a home, you will need to select the right date for the ceremony. It is better to plan the Griha Pravesh ceremony well in advance, to avoid problems in the last minute. Early planning can help you to lock in on the best Shubh Muhurat for your Griha Pravesh. Else, you may have to remain content with a normal muhurat, if you delay in finalizing the date.

To make things easier for you, we have listed the auspicious dates for Griha Pravesh in 2021.

Griha Pravesh Shubh Muhurat dates in 2021

Narendra Jain, expert at Arihant Vastu, says, “For the Griha Pravesh, many people consider Kharmaas, Shraad, Chaturmaas, etc., to be inauspicious. The panchang may vary from region to region. So, one must consult an astrologer, before finalizing the date as per the panchang followed in their area.”

The auspicious dates for Griha Pravesh in 2021 (April onwards) are as mentioned below:

Griha Pravesh dates in April 2021 (Baisakha)

April 1, Thursday- Chaturthi

April 11, Sunday- Amavasya

April 16, Friday- Chaturthi

April 20, Tuesday- Ashtami

April 26, Monday- Chaturdashi

As there are very few auspicious dates for the housewarming ceremony in this month, these mahurats can be considered only after consulting with a priest.

Griha Pravesh dates in May 2021 (Baisakha/Jyestha)

May 13, Thursday – Dauj

May 14, Friday – Tritiya

May 21, Friday – Dashmi

May 22, Saturday – Ekadashi

May 24, Monday – Teras

May 26, Wednesday – Pratipada

Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 14-15 and is considered one of the most auspicious dates for housewarming ceremony

Griha Pravesh dates in June 2021 (Jyestha/Ashadh)

June 4, Friday – Ekadashi

June 5, Saturday – Ekadashi

June 19, Saturday – Dashmi

June 26, Saturday – Dauj

June 10 is another auspicious mahurat but due to solar eclipse you may need to avoid this day. You can consult your priest for more details.

Griha Pravesh dates in July 2021 (Ashadh/Sharavan)

July 1, Thursday – Saptami

You can consult the astrologer for more Griha Pravesh mahurats.

Griha Pravesh dates from mid-July to October 2021 (Sharavan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin, Kartik)

There are no auspicious dates during this period. Griha Pravesh during these months brings in negative energy and can result in financial losses and health problems. However, property owners can consult with their priest, to find a date that can be suitable for one’s home.

Griha Pravesh dates in November 2021 (Kartik/Margasirsa)

November 5, Friday – Dauj

November 6, Saturday – Tritiya

November 10, Wednesday – Saptmi

November 20, Saturday – Dauj

November 29, Monday – Dashmi

Deepavali in 2021 falls on November 4. You can consult your priests for more auspicious dates after the festival.

Griha Pravesh dates in December 2021 (Margasirsa/Paus)

December 13, Monday – Dashmi

Important points to consider, for a Griha Pravesh ceremony

Vikash Sethi, CEO and promoter, A2Zvastu.com says, “Before entering the new home and finalizing the Griha Pravesh date, ensure that your home is ready to be occupied. Ensure that the home is not vacant and someone from the family lives in it, immediately after the Griha Pravesh ceremony.” Sethi suggests keeping the following points in mind, before doing the Griha Pravesh:

Ensure that there is no dwar vedh (obstacle) in front of your home’s main entrance.

Keep the house neat and clean on the day of the Griha Pravesh.

Light up the house and use flowers for fragrance, while decorating the home.

Perform the Griha Pravesh during the exact muhurat recommended by the astrologer/expert.

Due to Coronavirus pandemic, you may perform the Griha Pravesh with your family members only. Once the lockdown is lifted completely, you can invite relatives and friends and, organize a big party on another date, as per your convenience. As you will not do another Griha Pravesh for the same home again, hence, avoid an unplanned entry. Take your time and decide the date carefully, while keeping all other details also in mind.

Types of Griha Pravesh pujas

There are three types of Griha Pravesh ceremony, according to Hindu traditions:

Apoorva: If you are entering your new home, it is called Apoorva Griha Pravesh. Sapoorva: If you are re-entering your home after a long period of time, it is called as Sapoorva Griha Pravesh. Dwandhav: If you left your home, because of a natural calamity and are now re-entering your home after a long period of time, you have to perform Griha Pravesh Puja Vidhi. It is known as Dwandhav Griha Pravesh.

Griha Pravesh invitation cards

If you are planning to send out cards for a housewarming ceremony or Griha Pravesh puja, you may follow these tips.

To design a beautiful card for the event:

Check out the trending cards on social media for inspiration. You can also choose from thousands of layouts available freely on the internet.

You can design your own cards on self-designing platforms such as Canva. You can also try out video cards that are easy to create using video editing platforms like Vimeo or Inshot.

For designing, you can choose a family portrait as a background image. Apart from this, you can opt for traditional motifs, to decorate the card.

Always mention the complete details about the event including the new address, date and time. You can also add a link to Google Maps, so that your guests can easily reach the destination. If you are handing out physical cards, you can put a QR code on it, to link it to Google Maps.

Mention the contact number of a family member on the invitation card, who can guide the guests about the neighborhood.

Tips for planning a stress-free housewarming party

While a housewarming party is a perfect way to show off your new home, you need not fuss over the preparation. Here are a few tips for throwing a housewarming party without any stress:

Wait until your home is in reasonable shape. Have the furniture in place and unpack some of the boxes. It is fine if it takes a few months.

For party invites, you can draft a simple email or a message and you can send it out a few days in advance. You can also schedule your email and ask your guests to RSVP so that you can plan for food and drinks accordingly.

Do not forget to invite your neighbors. This is the best way to get to know them and break the ice.

If you have not unpacked completely, most of your cookware may still be in boxes. You can simply order bite-size foods that can be kept at room temperature, or cheese and cookie platters.

Use sturdy paper plates made from recyclable materials for serving the meal. These are easier to clean and dispose of, once the party is over.

Comments

comments